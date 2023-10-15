"Respect Deion Sanders" - Boris Becker reacts to NFL great opening up on facing adversities in his younger days

Boris Becker recently reacted to the revelations made by former NFL player, Deion Sanders, regarding his experiences with adversity and how he dealt with it during his youth.

Sanders is a distinguished figure in the realm of American football and baseball, having left an indelible mark on both sports. His exceptional career boasts a unique feat, as he stands alone as the sole player to have graced both a Super Bowl and a World Series game.

He achieved the remarkable feat of securing consecutive Super Bowls in 1995 and 1996, triumphing with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

A video of Sanders is going around social media, where he reflects on his early years and shares the challenges he faced with his absent biological father and stepfather due to their struggles with alcohol and drugs.

As a result, Sanders' mother had to work tirelessly to support their family. Unfortunately, due to her demanding schedule, Sanders' mother was never able to witness him play baseball, football or basketball in high school.

"My biological father was in the neighbourhood. Then my stepfather proceeded. One was an alcoholic. One was a drug addict. I’ve never endeavoured in either. I never smoked, never drank in my life. Stopped using profanity my sophomore year in college. But I had some things that I was trying to fight because the like thereof," Deion Sanders said.

"My father's never told me they loved me. That’s not something I heard often. My mother was working her butt off so the ends could see one another although they never met. So my mother never saw me play football, baseball and basketball in high school but she was working," he added.

The 56-year-old stated that his "self motivation" stems from the absence of any kind of external encouragement or support. He expressed that he relied solely on his own determination and drive to achieve success.

"So there comes the self motivation because I didn't need no one clapping for me because there wasn't nobody there. So I clapped for myself. I didn't need no one cheering for me because there was nobody there. So, I cheered myself. So that is what makes me, Me," Sanders concluded.

Reacting to the same, German tennis legend Boris Becker took to social media to share the same video, expressing his immense admiration for Deion Sanders.

"Respect Deion Sanders," Becker captioned his Instagram story.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

“He doesn't have to prove anything to anyone anymore” - Boris Becker discusses Novak Djokovic's achievements and success

Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic at the 2016 French Open

Boris Becker commented on Novak Djokovic's latest remarkable achievement, where the Serb secured his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open in early September. It is worth noting that Boris Becker himself won the US Open title once in 1989, when he emerged victorious in the final against Czech-American Ivan Lendl.

During an interview on the "Das Gelbe vom Ball" podcast, hosted by Eurosport Germany, Becker expressed his deep admiration for Djokovic's unwavering motivation and relentless determination at the age of 36 to remain a top contender in tennis.

Boris Becker, who had previously coached Novak Djokovic, went on to say that the 24-time Grand Slam champion's consistency and excellence no longer surprise him.

Furthermore, the German emphasized that Djokovic has already earned the respect and admiration of tennis enthusiasts worldwide, leaving nothing more to prove in his illustrious career.

"There is nothing that surprises me about Novak Djokovic anymore. But that at 36 he still has the motivation, that he has the desire, that he has the leisure and invests the time. I mean, he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone anymore. I think all of us who love tennis, who also respect him, are a bit speechless," Boris Becker said.