"Ridiculous behaviour" - Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Bouler delighted as Aussie successfully defends Acapulco Open title for 8th career trophy

Katie Boulter recently complemented her boyfriend Alex de Minaur for his victory at the 2024 Acapulco Open final.

De Minaur defeated Casper Ruud in the final 6-4, 6-4 to lift the title. The Australian became the first man to successfully defend his title at Acapulco in 12 years. With the victory, De Mianur claimed his eighth career title and also snapped his four-match losing streak in the finals.

The 25-year-old's heroics drew a reaction from girlfriend Boulter. The WTA player heaped praise on him for defending his title on social media.

"Back-to-back is ridiculous behavior," Boulter wrote on her Instagram story.

Boulter has also reached the final of a tournament this week. She will face Marta Kosytuk at the 2024 San Diego Open title showdown.

In his on-court interview, the Aussie was asked whether he plans to celebrate his title win in Acapulco. De Minaur revealed that he would be skipping the festivities as he had an early flight to San Deigo to support his British girlfriend in the final.

"No, I cannot because I've got a 6 am flight to go to Tijuana and go and watch Katie play in the final so I'm looking forward to that," De Minaur said in the on-court interview.

Alex de Minaur: "I came into Mexico not feeling my best."

Casper Ruud(L) and Alex de Minaur(R) at the 2024 Acapulco Open

Alex de Mianur downed Casper Ruud in the final to defend his title at the Acapulco Open, but revealed he was not feeling his best when he arrived in the country.

The Australian had lost to Alex Michelsen in the first round at the Los Cabos Open before the Acapulco Open. He shared that he kept giving himself chances to produce his best tennis.

"It's been an amazing week. Probably a week I didn't really expect if I'm honest. I came into Mexico not feeling my best and just kept on telling myself to keep giving myself chances. I think today I played my best match of the tournament, so I'm extremely happy with that," Alex De Minaur said via ATP Tour.

De Minaur also mentioned the significance of this tournament in his tennis career, notably winning his first ATP 500 title and first successful title defense.

"Acapulco has been a very good place to me for my tennis career. The first time I won a 500, and the first time I've defended a title in my career. I feel at home here and it’s a great place to be," De Minaur added.