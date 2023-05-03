Roger Federer chose custom-made sneakers from his line THE ROGER Clubhouse by the Swiss brand On Running to compelete his look for the 2023 MET Gala after party.

The official event, co-hosted by the 21-times Grand Slam champion, wrapped up on Monday, May 1 following which he headed to the after party to let his hair down.

The brand took to social media to share pictures of the Swiss maestro getting ready and putting on his specially designed shoes.

"THE ROGER Clubhouse, now Met Gala afterparty approved. @rogerfederer rocking his custom pair to hit up the dance floor," read the post.

Federer has several partnerships with brands from his home country, including an iconic one with luxury watch brand Rolex.

He invested in On Running shoes back in 2021, and their partnership has been going strong ever since. While the brand is focused on technology, the tennis legend is known to have brought his fashion flair to the product design.

Other tennis stars in attendance at the event included Serena Williams, Andy Roddick and Matteo Berretini.

Roger Federer believes sports and fashion cross paths

At the 2023 MET Gala, Roger Federer spoke about his love for fashion and how it often crosses paths with sports.

In a video posted by AP Entertainment on Twitter, Federer can be seen at the event talking about athletes embracing fashion.

“I think the sports people have gotten more and more fashionable.” Tennis player Roger Federer, one of the hosts of this year’s #MetGala, discusses how the sports and fashion worlds have become intertwined in recent years," read the post.

The 2019 GQ magazine's 'Most Stylish Man of the Decade' winner stated that in his life, sports and fashion were "intertwined" and expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of the fashion event.

“I think the sports people have gotten more and more fashionable," he said. "I think we're fortunate enough to get on covers much more frequently nowadays, athletes, than ever before. Life has been so intertwined between sports and fashion in recent years so it's nice to come out on a type of red carpet like this."

The 8-times Wimbledon champion attended the event along with his wife, Mirka Federer. The duo showed off their unique style with Federer in a dapper black tuxedo and Mirka in a pink bow-waist floor length gown.

