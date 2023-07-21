Roger Federer and family take a trip to Mallorca for a week-long vacation

Roger Federer has embarked on a week-long vacation to Mallorca, Spain accompanied by his wife Mirka and their four children.

After retiring from professional tennis at the Laver Cup in September 2022, Federer has maintained a jet-set lifestyle. Over the past few months, he has co-chaired the prestigious Met Gala in New York, attended the F1 Miami Grand Prix and paid a visit to Disneyland, with Mirka and their children.

In June, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was honored at the Halle Open in Germany, as the tournament commemorated its 30th anniversary with "Roger Federer Day."

The 41-year-old was also spotted enjoying live music events alongside his family in July. He attended Elton John's “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" concert in Zurich and even took the stage alongside Coldplay at their "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert.

On July 4, the eight-time Wimbledon champion was honored on Centre Court at the All-England Club, for his exceptional career achievements.

On Tuesday, July 18, he arrived in Mallorca with his family for a week-long vacation.

Mallorca Country Club Roger Federer and his family arrived in Mallorca on Tuesday, by private jet, and plans to spend a long week on vacation with a family of friendsMallorca Country Club pic.twitter.com/0LzKJfcLX7

The Swiss legend was spotted enjoying his time in the beautiful waters alongside his family.

The former World No. 1 had previously declared his intention to pay a visit to Mallorca with his family.

Following his retirement at the 2022 Laver Cup, he was asked whether he had any plans to vacation in Manacor, Mallorca, Rafael Nadal's hometown. The 20-time Grand Slam champion confirmed his vacation plans and even revealed his intention to send his children to the Spaniard's tennis academy.

"I plan to go on vacation there and send my children to the academy. Besides, we already talked about it with Mirka," he told L'Equipe (Translated from French).

"If Rafael Nadal called Roger Federer for something tomorrow, he would do it right away" - Ivan Ljubicic

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup 2022

Depsite boasting of one of the most storied rivalries in the history of sport, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have also developed a strong and enduring bond off the court.

The Swiss' former coach Ivan Ljubicic recently shed a light on their friendship, revealing that their relationship was initially limited to mutual respect. He disclosed that their friendship blossomed after the pair bonded over the "many special moments" they shared together.

"At first, they only had respect for each other. Over time, they realized that they had shared many special moments. If Rafa called Roger tomorrow for something, he would do it right away. And vice versa," Ljubicic told Tages Anzeiger.

Over the course of their careers, Nadal and Federer faced each other 40 times on the tour, with Nadal leading their head-to-head record 24-16. The Spaniard also enjoys a 14-10 record over the Swiss legend in finals.

