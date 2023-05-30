Roger Federer met with the FC Basel team following their 3-1 win over Grasshopper Zurich in the Swiss Super League on Monday, May 29. The former World No. 1 has been a lifelong fan of FC Basel, the football club based in the city where he was born.

Both FC Basel and Grasshopper Zurich were tied with 44 points and were determined to secure European football (Europa Conference League qualifiers) next season.

FC Basel has dominated the fixture with 46 wins out of the last 96 meetings between the two teams. Their superiority was further solidified as they beat the Grasshoppers 3-1 to qualify for Europe.

After the win, the official pages of FC Basel took to social media to post a series of photos featuring Federer's encounter with the football players in the locker room.

"🐐 Just got visted by the GOAT 😍," FC basel captioned their Instagram post.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka visit his charity organization in Lesotho and spend time with children

Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer has been making a significant impact off the court through his philanthropic work. Recently, he visited Lesotho, a country located in southern Africa, as part of the School Readiness Initiative to oversee the progress of his foundation's projects.

The country holds a special place in the heart of the tennis legend as his mother, Lynette Federer, was born in South Africa.

As the president of the Roger Federer Foundation, he met with local authorities and communities to witness firsthand the positive impact of his foundation's initiatives. The primary objective of these projects is to provide early formal schooling to vulnerable children.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion visited the primary schools that participated in the School Readiness Initiative. He interacted with both children and parents who have benefited from the program.

Roger Federer took to Instagram to share some images of his trip, posting a series of photos of himself and his wife Mirka spending time with the program participants.

"An unforgettable trip to Lesotho: so many energetic and smiling children, engaged parents and teachers, committed leaders, and a breathtaking landscape. Thanks to everybody for the warm welcome 📚 🙏🏼 I will definitely be back!", the former World No.1 captioned his post.

The Roger Federer Foundation was established in 2003 with a mission to improve the lives of underprivileged children. Their efforts have already positively impacted the lives of 2.5 million children.

The foundation has set an ambitious goal of reaching 800 preschools in Lesotho by 2025, and they plan to invest $3 million to achieve this objective.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes