Roger Federer meets Rock star Elton John in the midst of farewell tour in Zurich

Roger Federer’s weekend was a star-studded one. The Swiss legend spent musical days during his farewell tour. Federer’s tour recently hit Zurich, where he met Elton John. Federer witnessed the 74-year-old legend play some of his biggest hits of all time. Elton John is also on the road with his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.” The concert took place at Hallenstadion, Zurich, where Federer was present with his wife Mirka and kids.

He shared a glimpse of his meeting with the iconic singer on Twitter. The hectic weekend leads to Federer returning to Centre Court for the Wimbledon Ceremony on Tuesday. Roger Federer and his storied career were honored in a special ceremony before Day 2 commenced, a part of his farewell tour.

The Swiss maestro’s presence at Wimbledon was a lot different after he hung up his racket at Laver Cup last September. The eight-time Wimbledon Champion enjoyed every bit of Wimbledon without the pressure of winning it.

Roger Federer shares stage with Coldplay in Switzerland

The British rock band Coldplay invited 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer on stage. The legend joined the band on-stage for a song during the Zurich concert on Saturday. This concert was a part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour.' Not only Federer sang with Chris Martin, but he was also spotted playing a shaker.

The band’s lead singer on stage. Federer shared the stage with guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and lead singer Chris Martin. The singer introduced the 41-year-old former player with a made-up story about the history of Coldplay.

He introduced Federer as, “an original band member who left the band and became the greatest Tennis player of all time”.

He added, “In 1996, we had 5 members but the fifth member played percussion and he stayed with us for about three months, and then he said, screw this. I am gonna go and become the greatest tennis player of all time. But today he is here to play percussion again".

Roger posted pictures of the Coldplay concert, captioning it ‘Adventure of a Lifetime.’ He also included a snap where he and his wife Mirka Federer joined Coldplay memes for a backstage huddle.

Coldplay shared a clip of the event where Federer joined them on stage for a song with the caption, “Is there anything this man can’t do? Thank you for coming back to us".

