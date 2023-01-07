"Roger Federer, you're never seeing heaven for this" - Tennis fans fear US Open curse as winner Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Australian Open 2023 

Carlos Alcaraz gave tennis fans shattering news of his withdrawal from the Australian Open 2023 on Friday.
The World No. 1 took to social media to convey that he had picked up an injury to his right leg during one of his off-season training sessions. He mentioned that along with the first Grand Slam of the season, he will also be withdrawing from an exhibition event at the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, scheduled just preceding the Major.
“When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg,” Carlos Alcaraz said on Friday.
“I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won't be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 at Australian Open,” he added.
Carlos Alcaraz, who rose to the World No. 1 ranking after his 2022 US Open title win, hasn’t had an ideal time since lifting the trophy. The teenage Spaniard experienced a drop in form and soon suffered an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters. Owing to that, Alcaraz had to withdraw from the Davis Cup Finals as well as his first ATP Finals in Turin.
Tennis fans have thus expressed concerns about the 19-year-old’s fate since winning his first Major, with many blaming it on the long-prevailing “US Open curse”, which has affected many players, with the most recent ones being 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and 2020 champion Dominic Thiem.
"The USO is so so so cursed. I pray none of my faves win their first slam there. I’m so serious I say this all the time because I believe it 100%" one fan said.
Some fans called out the overloaded tennis schedule for being the culprit.
"If only tennis had an offseason so players could get proper recovery time to not have to push themselves."
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Carlos Alcaraz likely to be dethroned from World No. 1 ranking after Australian Open 2023 withdrawal
Carlos Alcaraz faces the strong possibility of losing the World No. 1 ranking owing to his withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open. The young Spaniard, who has accumulated 6820 ranking points, will have World No. 3 Casper Ruud and World No. 5 Novak Djokovic as the biggest threats, with World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas also in the mix to claim the top spot.
While Ruud has 5820 points on his account, Djokovic - still in the running to win the Adelaide International 1 - currently holds 4820 points. Both the Norwegian and the Serb did not contest the Australian Open last year and have no points to defend, meaning that they will benefit the most from their run in Melbourne.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was a semifinalist in 2022, also remains in contention, with a current deficit of 1270 ranking points over the World No. 1. His run at the United Cup and the Australian Open will hold major significance in pursuit of the top spot.
Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed
Poll : Will Novak Djokovic reclaim his World No. 1 spot at the 2023 Australian Open?
Yes
No
0 votes