"Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are real friends" - Marion Bartoli

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli recently gave her two cents on the camaraderie between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

In a recent interview with Credit Suisse, Federer claimed that he got emotional watching Nadal win a record-breaking 21st title against all odds. The Swiss also disclosed during the interaction that the two champions had stayed in touch over the last six months while they were recovering from serious injuries.

The 40-year-old had also congratulated Nadal on Instagram after his title victory in Melbourne earlier this week, insisting in his message that he was "honored to play a role in pushing him to achieve more".

In that context, Bartoli believes that Federer and Nadal are "real friends" after all. Speaking to a French radio station, the 2014 Wimbledon winner first lauded Federer's congratulatory message to the Spaniard on social media, before asserting that the two probably enjoyed each other's company.

Bartoli also commended the Swiss for the timing of his message, alluding to how he confirmed his participation at this year's Laver Cup immediately after the Spaniard began receiving rich plaudits from the tennis universe.

"The message that Roger posted on Nadal's victory is completely sincere. It's not a show, Roger and Rafa are real friends. As soon as they can be together, they take pleasure in it," Bartoli said. "Roger is smart aftewards, he also takes advantage of this success to announce his presence at Laver Cup."

The Frenchwoman did, however, assert that the 20-time Grand Slam champion's move shouldn't be perceived as him cashing in on Nadal's success, as they have time and again shown how fond they are of each other.

"But you shouldn't see it as recovery because I repeat Roger and Rafa are real friends," Bartoli said. "We can check it in the Player's Lounge where the tables of his team are glued to that of Roger."

Roger Federer is yet to disclose when he'll be playing competitive tennis again

Federer and Nadal both confirmed their participation at this year's Laver Cup earlier on Friday. The duo, popularly known as 'Fedal', had also joined forces to take on Team World in 2017 and 2019, endearing a majority of tennis fans with their courtside interactions during those two editions of the team event.

Having said that, the Swiss is yet to confirm a definitive date for his return to competitive tennis. The 40-year-old has been out of action since re-injuring his right knee during his Wimbledon quarterfinal defeat to Hubert Hurkacz last year. In the interview with Credit Suisse, the former World No. 1 did hint at a possible return, saying that he will have a clearer idea in the next couple of months.

