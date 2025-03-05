Roger Federer's ex-coach validates Novak Djokovic's questions in Jannik Sinner doping ban, but admires Italian in one way

Roger Federer's former coach, Severin Luthi, has expressed solidarity with Novak Djokovic concerning the Serb's criticism of the handling of Jannik Sinner's doping case by the top anti-doping organizations. However, the Swiss strayed from hitting out at the World No. 1, inferring through his comments that a thorough reading of the case's findings is crucial before fans and pundits arrive at conclusions.

Luthi worked with Federer from 2007 until the 20-time Major winner's retirement in 2022. Speaking to Eurosport recently, the 49-year-old gave his thoughts on Sinner's three-month doping ban and Djokovic's frustrations with the lack of consistency shown by anti-doping agencies over the last year.

The famous coach first spared a word for Jannik Sinner's mental strength that allowed him to pick up silverware at the Majors despite his doping controversy taking center stage in the tennis universe.

"I really admire Jannik for how he was able to mentally manage 2024 and these first months of 2025. He did it like a true number one. He is a player who deserves all the respect. I agree with those who said that his case is far from doping," Severin Luthi told Eurosport. "However, I prefer not to express an opinion on the decisions of the bodies that discussed the issue."

While Severin Luthi chose not to question the operations of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the Swiss did concede that Novak Djokovic was justified in his apprehension towards the regulations put forth by the above organizations.

"Maybe Djokovic is partly right, too, when he expressed doubts and perplexities about the management of the Sinner case. Clear regulations are probably missing. But, I repeat, I prefer not to delve into this very delicate and difficult matter. Especially in the field of ointments and painkillers," he added. "In this sense, I like to remember that Roger himself, in his career, has always paid a lot of attention to the prescription of medicines. Unfortunately, even simple distractions can cost dearly."

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, maintained during his press conference at the Qatar Open that the 23-year-old was "innocent."

"Simona Halep and Tara Moore had difficulties resolving their cases": Novak Djokovic on double standards shown by anti-doping agencies

Novak Djokovic is unhappy with the current state of affairs in tennis | Image Source: Getty

However, Novak Djokovic was still admittedly perplexed at how easily the Italian was exonerated from his doping case relative to the likes of Simona Halep and Tara Moore.

"Sinner and Swiatek are innocent, it has been proven. Sinner will have a three-month suspension due to some mistakes and negligence of some members of his team, who are working on the tour," Djokovic told the media in Doha this year. "This is also something that I personally and many other players find strange."

"We have seen the cases of Simona Halep and Tara Moore, and other players perhaps less known, who have had difficulties for years to resolve their cases, or who have been suspended for a long time. I think it is really time to do something and address the system because it is clear that the structure does not work like this."

While Halep had to wait for a long time to receive a proper trial from the ITIA before her doping ban was ultimately reduced from four years to nine months, Moore spent 19 months on the sidelines before an independent tribunal ruled a "no fault nor negligence" ruling in her favor.

Sinner, in retrospect, was provisionally banned for a week when he first failed his doping tests last March, and even now, he received a three-month suspension from WADA after the latter had previously expressed that it was looking for a ban of 1-2 years.

