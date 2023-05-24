Roger Federer recently spoke about Andy Murray’s penchant for ‘dad jokes.’

On Tuesday, May 23, Federer took part in a Q&A session on social media, where he answered numerous questions posed by tennis fans.

The Swiss maestro, who has had his name associated with his colleagues Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as a member of the “Big 4” throughout his career, was asked who among the tennis quartet comes up with the best “dad jokes.”

“Between yourself, Rafa, Novak and Andy, who tells the best dad jokes?” one fan curiously asked.

Federer declared that Murray takes the cake when it comes to dad jokes, and added that he is very likely to make the quip deadpan.

“@andy_murray was born to tell dad jokes and then not smile after,” he said.

Murray is well known for his dry sense of humor and his tongue-in-cheek comments. During his appearance at the Swiss Basel Indoors last year, the Brit took a cheeky dig at Basel-born Federer.

The three-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he messaged the tennis legend upon landing in his hometown, but jokingly slighted him by bestowing the “one of the greatest athletes of all time” tag upon Basel-born Granit Xhaka, who captains the Swiss football (soccer) team.

"As soon as I arrived in Basel, I wrote Roger Federer a message with the following content: 'Hey Roger, I just landed in the city of one of the greatest athletes of all time: Granit Xhaka,'" Murray revealed.

Murray further hilariously brushed off Federe by mentioning more people from the country he is acquainted with.

"One of my best friends, Dani Vallverdu, who coaches Stan Wawrinka, got married in Gstaad. I was there. A beautiful place. Unfortunately, I don't know the country that well. But of course, I know that Granit Xhaka is from here," he said.

How Andy Murray and Roger Federer's on-court rivalry panned out

The Brit-Swiss duo at the 2022 Laver Cup

Andy Murray and Roger Federer faced each other a total of 25 times in their careers.

Six of the pair’s 25 match-ups came at Grand Slams. Murray managed to score a sole victory against the Swiss in the semifinals of the 2013 Australian Open.

Federer, meanwhile, down the three-time Grand Slam champion in all three of their Major final meetings - at the 2008 US Open, the 2010 Australian Open, and the 2012 Wimbledon Championships.

Their 25th and final clash came eight years ago – in 2015 – in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters. Federer emerged on top in the encounter to conclude their rivalry with a head-to-head of 14-11 in his favor.

It is worth noting that the Swiss maestro, who initially trailed the Brit 9-11, turned the tables by winning all of their final five clashes.

