Roger Federer all smiles as he rubs shoulders with Alicia Keys & George Russell at star-studded Mercedes event in Germany

Roger Federer was spotted attending an event promoting Mercedes in Affalterbach, Germany. The Swiss maestro was joined by stars like Alicia Keys, George Russell, and Martin Garrix.

Federer enjoyed nearly two decades at the highest echelon of men's tennis, winning an overall 103 singles ATP titles and spending 310 weeks as the World No. 1 - a record 237 of which came on the trot. The 20-time Major winner retired from pro tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup after a prolonged bout with injuries.

Since hanging up his racket, Roger Federer has focused on his brand endorsements, business ventures, and family life. Earlier this week, the 43-year-old flew to Mercedes AMG GmBH's main headquarters in Affalterbach, which is based in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany.

The former World No. 1 took to his Instagram stories to post a few photos from the get-together that saw him run into the likes of Alicia Keys, George Russell, and Martin Garrix.

For those unaware, Mercedes has sponsored Federer since 2008. The two parties extended their contract in 2018, ensuring that the Swiss would net $5 million in royalties annually. Two years ago, the 20-time Major winner attended the partnership launch between Mercedes-Benz Canada and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada (BFGSC) in Ontario, Canada.

Taking a look at Roger Federer's biggest sponsors

Roger Federer's main apparel sponsor is Uniqlo, with whom he had signed a $300-million deal after his partnership with Nike came to an end. Meanwhile, the 43-year-old's watch sponsor is Rolex, which has also served as Wimbledon's sponsor since time immemorial.

The former World No. 1 also endorses pasta brand Barilla, automotive company Mercedes-Benz, French winery Moet, American razor brand Gillette, and eyewear brand Oliver Peoples. He is also sponsored by some Swiss brands back home, including Lindt, Credit Suisse, Jura, and Sunrise.

More recently, Roger Federer became a key investor and brand ambassador of ON, a Swiss running shoes company, in 2019, as he bought a 3% stake in the company. The move was a masterstroke in terms of business, as the stake is now valued at over $180 million.

"No, I mean, my expectations were just, I want to help a Swiss brand, and let's create something cool," the Swiss told Complex in September 2023. Let's do something different than just a classic ambassador collaboration or partnership. Let's make it more meaningful. And On was feeling the same way, because On was coming up. I think we hit at the right time. The stars aligned and all that and I didn't think of IPO and all that stuff and the growth like this."

The 103-time singles ATP titlist has a net worth of $550 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) thanks to his prize money earnings and brand endorsements.

