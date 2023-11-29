"Roger Federer was snarky, salty, just a bad loser”; “Rafael Nadal got super xenophobic” – Fans recall duo's potshots at Novak Djokovic over the years

Tennis fans on the internet recently recalled the incidents when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal spoke ill of Novak Djokovic.

Former tennis player Younes El Aynaoui claimed that Federer and Nadal have been more gracious in defeat as compared to Djokovic and opined that even though the Serb boasts better numbers, the other two rate higher for being better individuals.

"Rafa and Roger have always accepted defeat better than Novak, perhaps that is why he has won more than them. But not everything is about the record, above all is the person," Aynaoui told Punto de Break.

However, Aynaoui's assessment has not found traction among tennis buffs who cited moments from the past where Federer and Nadal have taken potshots at the Serb.

A fan posted a video clip from the Swiss Maestro's press conference where Federer lost to the World No. 1 at the 2011 US Open. His words apparently suggested that Djokovic was just lucky to win the match.

Later in the video, Nadal could also be heard apparently questioning the culture the Serb comes from after a loss to the latter in the 2020 ATP Cup final.

Another fan targeted the 20-time Grand Slam champion from Switzerland, saying:

"Federer was snarky, salty and just a bad loser."

One fan highlighted Nadal's behavior after the 2020 ATP Cup loss to Aynaoui's claims:

"He [Aynaoui] seems to have forgotten Rafa got super xenophobic at atp cup 2020 toward nole’s fans. He said people from certain countries don’t know how to behave," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head tallies against Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

ATP Heritage Celebration - Inside

The Serb met Nadal for the first time in 2006 when the duo played for a spot in the French Open semifinals. The match, however, ended prematurely as the Serb retired being down 4-6, 4-6.

Incidentally, their latest encounter too was a quarterfinal at Roland Garros which ended in Nadal's favor. Overall, however, Djokovic leads the head-to-head 30-29.

Against Federer, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has played a total of 50 matches and won 27. They first played in 2006 at the Monte Carlo Masters where Federer defeated Djokovic 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

The duo last played against each other in 2020 at the Australian Open. The Serb bettered the Swiss en route to his eighth Melbourne Major triumph. Federer retired from professional tennis in September 2022.

