Roger Federer spotted in public as he makes multiple appearances: From hockey to surprise visit in suit

Roger Federer has made multiple public appearances in the past few days in his home country of Switzerland. The tennis icon watched on as the ZSC Lions secured a playoff victory and also attended Lindt's annual shareholder meeting.

On Wednesday, April 16, the 127th Annual General Meeting Lindt & Sprüngli was held at the Kongresshaus Zurich. Federer, a brand ambassador of the company, attended the meeting in a dashing suit. The 43-year-old was also felicitated at the event.

On Thursday, April 17, the Swiss tennis icon switched sports and soaked in the atmosphere at an ice hockey match. He watched the ZSC Lions defeat Lausanne 3-2 in the second playoffs match.

ZSC Lions player Jesper Froden was informed about Federer's attendance at the match. Reflecting on it, he said (via 777score):

"It’s wonderful to have such an icon watching our game. I’m thrilled we could offer him a good result today."

Federer has no plans of ditching the limelight anytime soon. Years after his retirement, he has expressed a desire to play exhibition tennis matches.

Roger Federer admits he misses tennis "a little bit" and would like to play exhibitions in the near future

Roger Federer playing an exhibition match at the 2024 Shanghai Masters - Source: Getty

Speaking to TNT Sports recently, Roger Federer revealed that he would "love" to play tennis again. Since his retirement in 2022, he has spent quality time with his family and played a lot of golf.

"Honestly I'd love to play some more tennis again. Enough with the golf already for a moment now, I've played so much. But no seriously, I'd love to start playing like two-three times a week again and hopefully, get myself back on an exhibition court. Maybe fill up a few nice stadiums around the world," Federer said.

He admitted that he missed the sport and "hopefully" the fans are going to witness the Swiss icon on the court again soon.

"I've no plans yet but I know that the training part, I miss it a little bit to be honest because I haven't played a whole lot since I retired. Just because I think my body needed a little break and maybe my mind also a little bit. I've played with my kids, you know but I'd really love to practice a little bit for myself as well. So I'll do that as I keep on travelling and hopefully you'll get to see me in an exhibition soon," he said.

Federer retired from professional tennis in September 2022 at age 41, following persistent injury issues. His final match, a doubles pairing with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London, was an emotional farewell. The Swiss tennis icon concluded his career with 103 ATP singles titles including 20 Grand Slam titles.

