Roger Federer superfan immortalizes his love for the Swiss icon, leaves him delighted with unique tattoo dedication

A superfan of Roger Federer recently paid tribute to the Swiss in a unique way and got his signature tattooed on his arm.

Federer has gained many fans around the world with his charismatic personality and captivating tennis. The Swiss maestro has been a fan favorite, winning the ATP Fans' Favorite Award 19 years in a row.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion recently paid a low-profile visit to Hong Kong, along with his wife Mirka. There he met a superfan, Hu Zhitong, who asked him to give him an autograph on his arm. The fan then got the sign immortalized by getting it tattooed.

"When Federer signed on your arm and you tattooed it 🐐⚽" read the caption.

a fan got Roger Federer's signature tattooed

This is not the first time a fan has gotten a tattoo of the Swiss star. Two years ago, a video was doing the rounds on social media, where a fan called Federer his inspiration while showing a tattoo he got in honor of the former World No. 1. The 42-year-old was surprised upon seeing the tattoo and hugged the fan.

Roger Federer on tennis post-retirement - "I don’t miss it. I really don’t."

96th Annual Academy Awards

Roger Federer recently opened up about his life post-retirement from tennis. In an interview with GQ Sports, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was asked whether he missed tennis, and he said that he did not.

"Not really, actually," he said.

The former World No. 1 elaborated that he was at peace with his decision, adding that his body would not have allowed him to continue.

"Yeah, I get that question a lot, and I don’t miss it. I really don’t. I feel really at peace. I think it’s also because I know that my knee and my body and my mind don’t allow me to be out there. Do I feel like, Oh, I could hit that shot? Yeah, okay: Maybe I could right now. But I feel like I squeezed the lemon out. I tried everything I had. And I’m so at peace," he said.

Federer said he always thought about the time he would play tennis without an intention to improve, rather just for enjoyment.

"I love playing tennis and I always thought, How is that moment going to be when I retire and I go back on a tennis court and actually don’t have to improve? Who cares if I miss a forehand? Who cares if it’s getting better or not?" he said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback