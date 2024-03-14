Roger Federer has stated that he is 'at peace' after retiring from tennis and doesn't miss the sport because he is aware of the mental and physical limitations that come with age.

The Swiss turned pro in 1998 and retired from the sport 24 years later, bowing out at the 2022 Laver Cup. During that time, he established himself as one of the sport's greatest-ever players, winning 103 singles titles including 20 Majors.

Federer was an all-court player whose fluid style of play, impeccable shot placement, and speed made him a nightmare for opponents at every stage of his career. He barely had any weaknesses in his game and is still regarded by many as the most complete player tennis has ever seen.

Federer, 42, won at least one singles title every year from 2001 to 2019, with the 2019 Basel Open being his last. After going three years without a singles trophy, he called it a day at the 2022 edition of the Laver Cup in London.

In a recent interview with GQ Sports, the former World No. 1 was asked if he still missed tennis, to which he replied:

"Not really, actually."

When asked if he actually meant what he said, Federer elaborated:

"Yeah, I get that question a lot, and I don’t miss it. I really don’t. I feel really at peace. I think it’s also because I know that my knee and my body and my mind don’t allow me to be out there. Do I feel like, Oh, I could hit that shot? Yeah, okay: Maybe I could right now. But I feel like I squeezed the lemon out. I tried everything I had. And I’m so at peace."

"I love to go to play tennis when I play with my children. I just booked a court with my wife for the first time in my life. We asked, “Is a court available on Tuesday from three to four maybe? Because I think it’d be maybe fun to go play.” This was like a month ago, or two months ago, and we went to play next to my kids, who were having a lesson, and it was just so much fun", Federer added.

"I love playing tennis and I always thought, How is that moment going to be when I retire and I go back on a tennis court and actually don’t have to improve? Who cares if I miss a forehand? Who cares if it’s getting better or not?", he concluded.

Federer has been touring San Francisco after the city was announced as the host for the 2025 Laver Cup — a tournament co-created by the Swiss. He was also in attendance at the Dolby Theater in California on March 10 for the 96th Academy Awards.

Roger Federer says it is 'hard' for him to watch full tennis matches due to parenting duties

In the same interview, Roger Federer was asked if he still followed tennis and found the time to watch matches.

"I watch highlights. A full match is hard for me to watch because I’m just too busy with children and running around. Maybe I watched one full, entire match last year", Roger Federer responded.

"But other than that, it’s highlights and I check scores every day. I’m surprised actually. I thought I was just going to check out completely and not care so much, but I guess I still know too many players and I want to see how they do", he added.

Federer married his wife Mirka in April 2009 and they have since had four children together — twin daughters Myla Rose and Charlene Riva (b. July 2009) and twin sons Leo and Lenny (b. May 2014).

Federer said last year that his children play tennis and that he is there to support them, not as a coach but 'as a dad who can give them very good tips'. Earlier this month, he also opened up about the hardships of being a parent, saying that he 'tries his best' to give his kids the 'right advice' and guidance as they grow older.

