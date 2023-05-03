Roger Federer and his wife Mirka enjoyed the NBA Eastern Conference semi-final match between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat courtside at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 2.

Federer and his wife landed in New York on Saturday, April 29, ahead of the 20-time Grand Slam champion's co-chairing duties at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1. Federer confirmed his presence at the event in January while sharing the exciting news that he would be co-hosting alongside Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, and Penelope Cruz.

The former World No. 1 took to social media to share a glimpse into his time at the event. While Federer donned a classic black tuxedo, his wife Mirka opted for a pink semi-sheer gown with feathered details.

"Happy Met Gala 2023," he captioned the post on Instagram.

Following the Met Gala, the couple took advantage of their time in New York and attended the second game of the NBA Conference semi-finals between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden.

They watched the Knicks level the playoff series at 1-1, winning the game 111-105 on the back of Jalen Brunson's 30 points.

Comedians Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock were also in attendance, along with Hollywood stars Jessica Alba and Madelyn Cline among others.

Roger Federer reunites with Serena Williams, receives praise from fellow Met Gala attendee Andy Roddick

Serena Williams and Roger Federer reunite at Met Gala 2023

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian were also present at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet. Before making their way to the event, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child together.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion debuted her baby bump on the red carpet.

She was also reunited with Roger Federer in style at the event.

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick and his wife Brooklyn Decker were also in attendance at the event. In a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, Roddick credited Federer for doing a "great job" hosting the event.

"It was a blast. We got to go support our friend Roger Federer, did a great job hosting. I think that means to shaking hands with people," he said.

Roddick also shed light on his reunion with Serena Williams and stated that he had enjoyed his time catching up with some "old friends."

"Got to see Serena and [she] told me about the baby and pregnancy. So, it was a great night, catching up with some old friends," the American added.

