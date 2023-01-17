"Seeing Nick Kyrgios walk around with his girlfriend doesn’t interest me" - David Goffin taunts Netflix documentary on tennis 'Break Point'

Nick Kyrgios is one of the stars of the tennis world in focus on Netflix's new tennis show Break Point, which highlights the behind-the-scenes lives of pro tennis players. But former World No. 7 David Goffin is not even remotely excited about watching Break Point, saying that he has no interest in seeing "Kyrgios walking around with his girlfriend."

The first episode itself of the new series is based primarily on Kyrgios' life on and off the court, dealing with the demands of being a top tennis player. It also highlights his relationship with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi as well as his close friends and family members.

When asked about his views on Break Point during a recent interview, Belgian tennis star David Goffin's response clearly suggested he was not a fan of the concept.

"I don't know if I'll watch," Goffin told Le Soir. "Seeing Kyrgios walking around with his girlfriend doesn't really interest me."

Along with Nick Kyrgios, the show also puts into focus the likes of Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini, Ons Jabeur, and Paula Badosa, among others. Break Point shows how they are trying to rise to the top and take over from the Williams sisters, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios recently let his fans and followers in on a little secret as to what the second part of the first season of Break Point holds in store. Netflix has released the first five episodes in Part 1, with Part 2 set to be released later this year.

The Australian also expressed his hope that the show achieves its main goal of attracting more people towards tennis.

"As I’m told the next bunch gets into darker and more depth of each player and everything," Kyrgios wrote in response to a tweet about the show. "The first episodes have to explain how tennis actually works. For everyone’s sake, I hope it attracts more. But I would hold up on all the opinions until the next ones come out."

Nick Kyrgios withdraws ahead of Australian Open 2023, girlfriend Costeen Hatzi expresses regret

Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022.

Nick Kyrgios announced his decision to withdraw from his home Grand Slam, the 2023 Australian Open, owing to a knee injury that will require some form of surgery. Kyrgios withdrew from the United Cup earlier this month due to the same injury and also felt discomfort during his pre-Australian Open practice match against Novak Djokovic last Friday.

Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi reacted to the news, saying she was "devastated" but feels the Aussie tennis star made the right decision.

"Devastated. Needs to do what is right for his body," Hatzi wrote in her Instagram stories.

Kyrgios is set to undergo surgical treatment next week, followed by at least a few weeks of rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, David Goffin also announced his withdrawal from the Australian Open on Tuesday, revealing that he felt sick throughout Monday night and was not in a position to be able to compete in his first-round match.

