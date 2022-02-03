Serbian Justice dismisses complaint regarding false PCR test used by Novak Djokovic

On Wednesday, the Serbian justice's office dismissed a complaint that Novak Djokovic used a false PCR test to gain a medical exemption for the Australian Open.

As per the Tanjug news agency, a complaint was filed on 12 January against individuals who allegedly falsified documents for the World No. 1 so that he could travel to Australia for the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam.

The prosecution requested for verification of the certificates of the results of Djokovic's PCR tests from 16 and 22 December. According to the Ministry of Health, the certificate was vaild and the complaint was dismissed.

MARCA Polideportivo @MarcaTMF ⚖️🤔🤔🤔 La Justicia serbia desestima la denuncia sobre una supuesta PCR falsa usada por Djokovic⚖️🤔🤔🤔 bit.ly/3ggwMur La Justicia serbia desestima la denuncia sobre una supuesta PCR falsa usada por Djokovic 🇷🇸🎾🎾🎾⚖️🤔🤔🤔bit.ly/3ggwMur https://t.co/yZBI0pdNJ0

The World No.1 arrived in Melbourne in January with a medical exemption from Tennis Australia. But the Australian Border Force had his visa revoked at the airport. The Serb was detained at the Park Hotel in Carlton but was released after a ruling from Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly.

However, his visa was canceled for a second time by Australia's immigration minister Alex Hawke. Djokovic was deported to Serbia and his title defense at the Australian Open came to an end even before it could begin. Rafal Nadal eventually won the tournament and with it his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam.

The World No. 1 was reportedly considering suing the Australian government for £3.2 million for 'ill-treatment' with compensation including £2.3 million from the Australian Open's prize pool.

Novak Djokovic to play at the Dubai Tennis Championships

The Serb is on the entry list of the Dubai Tennis Championships

Despite missing the Australian Open, Djokovic remains World No. 1 but the gap between him and Daniil Medvedev is only 890 points.

The Serb will kick off off his 2022 season at the upcoming Dubai Tennis Championships. Other players on the entry list include Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner and reigning champion Aslan Karatsev.

The World No. 1 will taste his first piece of action of 2022 on a tennis court in Dubai and is a heavy favorite to win the tournament. Provided the Serb triumphs, it will be his sixth title at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

With the 34-year-old yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19, he might not have it easy entering tournaments on the ATP tour. His participation in the French Open already looks doubtful as France's health minister Roxana Maracineanu said that the country was looking to introduce vaccination passes.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the Serb's biographer Daniel Muksch recently said that the World No. 1 could be getting vaccinated soon.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya