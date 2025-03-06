Serena Williams' $150,000,000-worth husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction to Virginia women's basketball ending 6-year drought

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to the UVA (University of Virginia) women's basketball team's monumental win against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) Tournament. This was their first win in the tournament since their 77-61 victory over the Boston College six years ago in 2019.

Ad

UVA women's basketball team Virginia Cavaliers, seeded 10th, took on the 15th-seed Pittsburgh Panthers at First Horizon Coliseum. The two teams were playing some scintillating basketball, pouncing on every error made by the other side, and after the first two quarters, it was the 10th seed who possessed a mere four-point lead.

However, the Cavaliers came out guns blazing in the third quarter and blew the Panthers away by garnering a 12-point lead and cemented the lead with another brilliant fourth quarter to clinch a 64-50 win.

Ad

Trending

Following their win, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who is worth $150 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), an alumnus of the University of Virginia, shared a story on his Instagram to drop a three-word reaction to his team's triumph.

"One down. LFG," Ohanian wrote.

Via Alexis Ohanian's INSTAGRAM.

When a fellow University of Virginia alumnus took to X (formerly Twitter) to bring a six-year drought to an end, Alexis Ohanian reshared the tweet and showed his delight over his beloved team's triumph.

Ad

"Love the team. GO HOOS."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Virginia Cavaliers will take on seventh-seed California Golden Bears, who received a bye into the second round, next. The winner of their match is slated to play second-seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who received a bye into the final 8, in the quarterfinals.

Alexis Ohanian, who is a huge advocate of women's sports, recently donated a hefty sum to UVA women's basketball.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian delves into his seven-figure donation to UVA women's basketball

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently made a donation of over a million to the University of Virginia women's basketball. Discussing his move, the American entrepreneur said,

Ad

"It's probably the question I get the most often these days - When are you going to make moves in women's basketball? I am proud to support the women's program at my alma mater with this donation. It's time to bring the nation's best hoops talent to Charlottesville and win some championships in the next four years," Serena Williams' husband said during the announcement.

Ad

Serena Willimas has also entered the women's basketball industry by joining the ownership of the WNBA expansion franchise Toronto Tempo, a move her husband marveled at.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas