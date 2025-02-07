Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband Alexis Ohanian makes bold claim about founder of next billion-dollar company

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian made a bold claim about the founder of the next billion dollar. Ohanian, who is the founder of the social media app Reddit, is a prominent entrepreneur himself.

Ohanian is highly active on social media, especially on X where he discusses various topics such as sports, his family and other things. However, his entrepreneurial mind loves talking about business with his fans and also shares tips and tricks that can be useful for young entrepreneurs who are trying to take their business to the next level.

Interestingly, the very social media-active Alexis Ohanian made a bold claim on X about what the founder of the next billion-dollar company would be doing.

"The next billion-dollar company is probably being built by someone who isn’t trying to sound smart on X. Build. Execute. Win," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

When another user quipped that the founder would be on another popular social media app, Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband (via Celebrity Net Worth) reacted:

"You’re right. Probably on LinkedIn," the user quipped.

"Touche," wrote Ohanian.

As previously mentioned, Alexis Ohanian is highly active on social media and has garnered a huge following on different platforms. He boasts over 565K followers on X, 358.8K followers on LinkedIn, and 864K on Instagram.

Ohanian's entrepreneurial mind has ventured into the world of sports with the American being an investor in multiple sports teams, especially in women's sports. He was also the brainchild behind Athlos NYC, a track and field event exclusive to women. He discussed the difficulties an entrepreneur faces in maintaining a proper balance between professional and personal life.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opens up about difficulties faced by an entrepreneur in maintaining balance in life

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

In the latest episode of his podcast Business Dad, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian brought a special guest, his father Chris Ohanian. Alexis Ohanian chronicled how there was a difference in the mindset of an employee and an entrepreneur when it came to maintaining a work-life balance.

"When you are working for someone else, you can shut off your brain in a way because you are like 'I am off the clock now I am doing my family thing now.' Whereas as an entrepreneur that switch never really shuts off and so you're always feeling I think some level of maybe not anxiety but some level of the trade-offs," Alexis Ohanian said. (27:40 onwards)

Alexis Ohanian's father Chris, also an entrepreneur, chimed in on the subject later in the episode.

