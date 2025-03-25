Serena Williams' $150M husband Alexis Ohanian sends message of support to college basketball star JuJu Watkins amid ACL injury

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently expressed his support for American college basketball star JuJu Watkins after she suffered an ACL injury. Watkins is a guard for the USC Trojans of the Big Ten Conference

During USC Trojans' second-round March Madness game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter and she was seen holding her right knee in pain. Despite her absence, the Trojans managed to secure a 96-59 victory.

After the game, basektball analyst Shams Charania announced on social media that JuJu Watkins will undergo surgery for her ACL injury.

"Breaking: USC phenom JuJu Watkins has suffered a torn ACL in her right knee, sources tell ESPN. She will undergo surgery," Charania posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Reacting to the news of JuJu Watkins' injury, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who has a net worth of $150 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) wished the college basketball star a "speedy recovery."

"Horrible news. Wishing a speedy recovery for you, JuJu!!" Ohanian posted on X.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met in 2015, got engaged in 2016, and welcomed their first daughter, Olympia Ohanian, in September 2017. The couple tied the knot in New Orleans on November 16, 2017, and later welcomed their youngest daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian extends his support to her after she joined ownership of WNBA franchise Toronto Tempo

Serena Williams pictured at an event [Image Source: Getty Images]

Earlier this month, it was announced that Serena Williams has acquired ownership stake in the Toronto Tempo, a team that competes in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). The team is Canada's first WNBA team.

Speaking about being a new owner of the Toronto Tempo, Williams said:

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo. This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.” [via Toronto Tempo]

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, expressed his excitement over his wife's new ownership role with the Toronto Tempo. He took to social media to share his admiration for the 23-tme Grand Slam champion, stating that he couldn't imagine a better owner for the basketball team.

The tech entrepreneur also praised the former World No.1 as a "champion of women & excellence."

"Couldn't imagine a better owner for Toronto than @serenawilliams — the Tempo just got an owner who CHAMPIONS women & excellence — made a career being her authentic self — opening doors for a generation & reshaping the sports world around her — the WNBA is lucky to have her," Ohanian posted on X.

In addition to her ownership stake in the Toronto Tempo, Serena Williams also co-owns sports teams like the Miami Dolphins, Angel City F.C., and the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC).

