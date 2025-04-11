Serena Williams' $150M husband drops 2-word reaction as American icon closes in on winning 3 Sports Emmy awards

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a laudatory message after the former ESPN+ documentary 'In the Arena: Serena Williams' earned three Sports Emmy nominations recently. The eight-part documentary focuses on the key moments of Williams' life, both on and off the court.

Williams is widely regarded as one of the most decorated athletes in history and perhaps among the most successful players of the Open Era. She won 23 Grand Slam titles, four Olympic gold medals, and completed a career Golden Slam in 2012.

The former World No. 1 shared a series of pictures on Instagram celebrating the three Sports Emmy nominations earned by her ESPN+ documentary. Those were for Outstanding Graphics Design—Specialty, Outstanding Audio/Sound—Post Produced, and Outstanding Documentary Series.

"3 Sports Emmy Nominations for In The Arena!!! @ninetwosix," she wrote.

Ohanian, a renowned tech entrepreneur who holds a net worth of a whopping $150 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), later reacted to this update. The 41-year-old commented:

"Well Deserved!!!"

Alexis Ohanian's reaction; ( Instagram @serenawilliams)

Ohanian is a seasoned entrepreneur who co-founded Reddit in 2005 and currently leads a venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, which majorly invests in early-stage businesses.

Williams and Ohanian met coincidentally at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome in 2015. The couple initially linked after a brief conversation and began dating shortly after. They got engaged in December 2016 and welcomed their elder daughter, Olympia, nearly two months before their marriage. Their younger daughter, Adira, was born in 2023.

"To put all of this story on camera was a super huge motivation for me": Serena Williams on her docuseries

Serena Williams at Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to Access Hollywood at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, Serena Williams revealed that the most important part of creating the docuseries was ensuring her daughters could learn unique things about her, which she essentially couldn't explain.

"That was the biggest thing when I was creating this documentary was the fact that my daughters would get to see it and have an opportunity to see this whole new side of me that maybe I won’t be able to explain thoroughly through stories,” Williams said.

The 43-year-old was motivated to put her intriguing journey on camera.

"To put all of this story on camera was a super huge motivation for me," she added

Williams shares a close bond with her daughters, often documenting adorable moments with Olympia online while also spending time entertaining her toddler, Adira. The former World No. 1 once expressed that while many thought that she was born to be a tennis icon, she thought she was born to be a mom.

