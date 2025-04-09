Serena Williams' $150M husband takes pride in big compliment given to him by his doctor

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently chronicled his visit to the endocrinologist. He also explained how the doctor made his day by giving him a positive compliment.

Ohanian, who is co-founder of the social media platform Reddit, often updates his fans about what he is up to on his social media. He shares details about his business ventures, his wife, his daughters Olympia and Adira, women's sports, the development of AI, and many other things.

The 41-year-old recently chronicled his visit to his endocrinologist, a medical professional who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of troubles in the endocrine system, such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, growth disorders and other hormone-related conditions.

Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband Alexis Ohanian (per Celebrity Net Worth) revealed on X how the endocrinologist made his day by calling him 'robust'.

"My endocrinologist called me "robust" today. Love that for me," Williams' husband tweeted.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Ohanian has given the public a look into how his health is. Back in July last year, the American entrepreneur shared on X that he had Lyme disease.

"Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have lyme disease. Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat. Good cholesterol is too low. Bad cholesterol is just OK. Gotta work on that. On the plus-side: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone," Ohanian wrote.

Back in November last year, he also highlighted the significant changes he had made to his lifestyle in order to become healthier.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian highlights health progress after making significant changes to his lifestyle

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams- Source: Getty

Back in November last year, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian showed the progress his body had made after following a strict regimen for a year. He shared a mirror selfie, where he can be seen in top-notch shape, and explained the changes he made to his lifestyle.

"Dragged my a** in here before flying out. Eating clean the last year, pretty consistent taking my daily atorvastatin [a medication that helps manage cholesterol], and only drinking booze on special occasions. Lift Routine is the same tho. Just got another lipid panel back an LDL (bad cholesterol) has improved! It's now 89," Ohanian captioned his post on X.

Alexis Ohanian recently shared another mirror selfie from the gym on X and added a motivational tweet with it.

