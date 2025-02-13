Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian hits back at troll for claiming he used wife's connections to make his money

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shut down trolls by giving a witty and powerful reply. He also used the news of his return to Reddit while replying to the troll.

On February 11, a user made a distasteful post on X (formerly Twitter) to take a jab at Williams on her Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance. The post trolled her and her relationship with her husband.

However, another user reposted this and came out in defense of the $150M-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) techie, elucidating how important and integral he has been to the tennis star's life.

"I am cackling at the audacity of nameless and faceless men trying to lessen her life," the user wrote, concluding the post.

Alexis Ohanian broke his silence the moment another user took part in the conversation by making a derogatory comment about his job and tried to emphasize that it was only because of Serena Williams that he had his claim to fame.

"He had 9 million and had just sold his portion of Reddit. Technically he didn’t even have a job. He was following her around. From continent to continent. It was HER connections not his that led to his breakthrough. Fact check. It’s free," he wrote.

To this, the tech mogul replied by taking a jab at the user's educational qualification. He also added a link to a report that claimed that he will be returning as the Executive Chair of Reddit after the current CEO Yishan Wong resigns.

"You got a whole PhD and can't google?" he replied.

Ohanian also stood up for his wife Williams before to defend her stance to the public on her Super Bowl performance.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows support to wife after Super Bowl criticism

Serena Williams at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Serena Williams has been at the center of controversies after her appearance at the NFL Super Bowl halftime show along with Kendrick Lamar. She did a cripwalk during the diss track 'Not Like Us,' which was aimed at her rumored ex-boyfriend Drake.

However, the star clarified that her cameo serves a purpose bigger than trolling via an Instagram post, explaining the planning stage of the performance.

To this, her husband Alexis Ohanian commented highlighting Serena Williams' cripwalk controversy at the 2012 London Olympics.

"Let 'em know. Like Kendrick said, "this is bigger than music." Folks either UNDERSTOOD that Half-Time show — or REALLY didn't. But then again, very, very, very few people carry the torch you do for so many people. Can't expect some of these jokers to be on that level if they've never breathed air that thin," he wrote.

