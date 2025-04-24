  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams
  • Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian reveals daughter Olympia's adorable way of remembering his birthday

Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian reveals daughter Olympia's adorable way of remembering his birthday

By Shivom Krishnan
Modified Apr 24, 2025 14:15 GMT
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty
Alexis Ohanian reveals daughter's special method of remembering his birthday - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed the special method that his daughter Olympia used in order to leave no room for error in remembering his birthday. The American entrepreneur celebrated turning 42 years old on April 24, Thursday, this year.

Ad

Ohanian's strong relationship with his elder daughter, seven-year-old Olympia, can be seen all over his social media, where he chronicles the adventures the father-daughter duo enjoy. Be it enjoying some golf, attending events, and even making breakfast, the Reddit co-founder takes immense pride in caring for his daughter. However, it is worth noting that this love isn't one-sided.

Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband Alexis Ohanian (Via Celebrity Net Worth), recently went on X (formerly Twitter) to thank everyone who sent him birthday wishes. He also took this opportunity to share with his fans the adorable way that his daughter Olympia used to remember his birthday, which was to mark the date with a drawing of Ohanian.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Olympia even put me in her calendar 🥰."
Ad

It is no secret that the Reddit co-founder loves being a girl dad, but he got an opportunity to give an in-depth answer to his reason behind it.

"I get to learn all these wonderful, unique, different things that make my little girls, little girls" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on being a girl dad

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the inaugural Athlos NYC - Source: Getty
Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the inaugural Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

During a Q&A session on Instagram in December last year, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was asked why his favorite part about being a 'girl dad' was. He was delighted by the question and enthusiastically responded to the query.

Ad
"Great question! My favourite part of being a girl dad is that I get to learn all these wonderful, unique, different things that make my little girls, little girls. And I grew up with sisters, I am obviously a dude, and I am a very proud girl dad," he said.
"Because they are just, they are different and its awesome. I feel like I am always learning something new. And they are so sweet, very nicer, very kinder than I was at their age that's for sure. And it only gets better," he added.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently beamed with pride over the fact that he could provide his daughters with the happiness he missed out on during his childhood, citing an example.

About the author
Shivom Krishnan

Shivom Krishnan

Twitter icon

Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed.

Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Shivom Krishnan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications