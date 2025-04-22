Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian swells with pride after providing daughter Olympia happiness he missed out on during childhood

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently beamed with pride for providing his daughters with the happiness that he missed out on in his childhood. He has two daughters, Olympia and Adira Ohanian.
Ohanian is usually known for co-founding Reddit, his business ventures, and his interest in women's sports. Along with this, he is also known for being a family man and a good father, as he usually shares updates with his daughters and his wife, Williams, on social media. From making pancakes for his daughters to playing golf with Olympia, the 41-year-old shares it all.
Most recently, he opened up about giving his daughters the facilities and the happiness that he couldn't experience in his childhood. On April 22, he shared a tweet on X that read:
"If we ever stayed in a hotel, my parents literally never ordered room service—“too expensive”—and now I feel like I sometimes order it for Jr just because I can🙃"
Just after this, he shared another tweet, revealing his favorite thing to do as a child when he stayed in motels. He wrote:
"Tho we did stay in motels often and I’d always get to get some things from the vending machine. MELLO YELLO had a stranglehold on me as a kid."
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, opened up about why he loved being a father to his daughters
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met for the first time in 2015, and after dating for almost an year, they got engaged in 2016. They welcomed their first daughter, Olympia Ohanian, in September 2017, and just two months after this, they exchanged vows in November 2017. They recently welcomed their second daughter, Adira River, on August 15, 2023.
A few months after welcoming his second daughter, Ohanian did a fun Q&A session on social media in December 2024, where he was asked what his favorite part about being a father of two daughters was. Answering this, he said:
"My favourite part of being a girl dad is that I get to learn all these wonderful, unique, different things that make my little girls, little girls. And I grew up with sisters, I am obviously a dude, and I am a very proud girl dad," Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian said.
He added:
"Because they are just, they are different and its awesome. I feel like I am always learning something new. And they are so sweet, very nicer, very kinder than I was at their age that's for sure. And it only gets better."
A few days ago, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, engaged in an arts and crafts session with his elder daughter, Olympia Ohanian. He shared glimpses of the fun session on X, where Olympia was seen making a 3D cup with 'Dad' written on it.
