Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian proudly shows off daughter Olympia’s arts and crafts creations

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, unleashed his inner artist as he engaged in an arts and crafts session with his daughter, Olympia. The seven-year-old often spends time with her father at home or accompanies him to the golf course and sporting events.

Serena Williams and her husband Ohanian welcomed Olympia in 2017, the same year the couple tied the knot in November. The seven-year-old has shown her flair for VR gaming, golf, and baking. Olympia was frequently spotted alongside her father on the courtside when her mother played tennis competitively.

On Saturday, April 12, the father-daughter duo shifted their focus from sharing kitchen duties to trying their hands at crafty things. In a series of photos shared on X (formerly Twitter), Olympia was seen making a 3D cup with 'Dad' written on it. The other picture featured the side profile of the white cup with Ohanian and his daughter's thumb impressions.

"Arts and crafts with Jr"

Last week, the family gathered together to have a little party in the kitchen as the tech mogul prepped pork while Serena Williams captured the moments, with Olympia waiting her turn to dig in, and little Adira squeaked excitedly. They were accompanied by their dog as well.

"Prepping pork butt (which is actually shoulder—who named this?!) for the fam. Featuring: Olympia taste-testing straight from the serving plate, Serena documenting the madness, Adira just enjoying the the moment... and one very hopeful dog lol."

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams's husband founded Reddit in 2005 and has since been a prominent figure in the business world. He invested in various start-ups and supported women's sports.

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian once opened up about Olympia being his 'North Star'

Ohanian and daughter at US Open Tennis Championship 2022 - (Source: Getty)

Alexis Ohanian and his team launched Reddit in 2005 and even served as the executive chairman of the online bulletin. However, in 2020, he stepped down from the board in protest of the guidelines around hate speech on the social media platform. The 42-year-old suffered an identity crisis as the consequence of leaving a firm he had spent years building.

That was when his daughter Olympia came to rescue him and kept him locked in, inspiring him to start his venture firm, Seven Seven Six.

"....I spent 15,16 years of my life building, and now I had to figure out who I was going to be for the rest of my years. Olympia was in many ways my North Star. And I said, I want to keep building businesses, and I want to be doing in a way that I know I'm going to be proud of. So that's why I started Seven Seven Six. I am going to use this to drive the best possible business outcomes in a way that I can brag to my daughters and hopefully grandkids about one day," Ohanian said in an interview clip shared on March 25.

Serena Williams' husband was one of the lead investors of the National Women's Soccer League team, Angel City FC, which is now valued at $300 million, the highest in NWSL history.

