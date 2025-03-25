Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals how daughter Olympia became his 'North Star' amid identity crisis after Reddit resignation

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently revealed how daughter Olympia motivated him to start his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six. The 41-year-old also reflected on his resignation from Reddit, acknowledging that he went through an identity crisis two months after stepping away.

Ohanian is a tech entrepreneur who co-founded Reddit in 2005 and currently leads even Seven Six. The 41-year-old left Reddit's board in 2020 because of his discontent with the platform's policy toward online hate speech. Additionally, he pledged to donate the money he earned from the company's shares to counter "racial hate" and vouched for a Black candidate to replace him.

Ohanian recently shared a clip from a recent interview where he reflected on his decision to step away from Reddit. The 41-year-old admitted that he expected other executives to follow suit, but that didn’t happen.

"When I stepped away from Reddit, I resigned in protest from the board, urging the company to ban hate communities and some of the other things I found pretty offensive. It's funny I naively thought that, that would motivate a bunch of other executives to resign as well. Turns out no one else did. But I had this, identity crisis for the first couple of months," he said.

Ohanian later revealed the reason behind his identity crisis and how his elder daughter, Olympia, became his 'North Star,' leading him to found his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six.

"Because here's this company I spent 15,16 years of my life building, and now I had to figure out who I was going to be for the rest of my years. Olympia was in many ways my North Star. And I said, I want to keep building businesses, and I want to be doing in a way that I know I'm going to be proud of. So that's why I started Seven Seven Six. I am going to use this to drive the best possible business outcomes in a way that I can brag to my daughters and hopefully grandkids about one day," he added.

Ohanian married 23-time major champion Serena Williams in 2017, nearly two months after the birth of Olympia. The couple welcomed their younger daughter, Adira, in August 2023.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has combined his passion for entrepreneurship and sports through several investments

Alexis Ohanian at Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is a passionate sports enthusiast and co-owner of two renowned sports clubs.

The 41-year-old, along with Williams, made a major investment in the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC and has consistently supported the team on and off the pitch. Moreover, his seven-year-old daughter Olympia's fondness for soccer and his advocacy for women's sports were other factors that motivated him to invest in a soccer team.

The team's valuation reached a whopping $250 million after Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife, Willow Bay, invested $50 million last year.

Apart from this, Ohanian also co-owns TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club. Moreover, his wife, Serena, and her sister, Venus, are among the team's leading investors. LAGC reached the semifinals of TGL's 2025 edition but eventually fell to the New York Golf Club.

