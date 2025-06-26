Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian congratulated South Sudan's Khaman Maluach after the 18-year-old became a Top 10 pick in this year's NBA draft. The American entrepreneur also reacted to Maluach's journey to a basketball professional, which started surprisingly late at the age of 14.

The highly anticipated 2025 NBA draft took place on June 25, and it was a night to remember for many talents who will be responsible for taking basketball to a new level. While Cooper Flag, Dylan Harper, and V.J. Edgecomb were the top three picks, respectively, South Sudan's Khaman Maluach rounded off the Top 10 after being picked by the Phoenix Suns.

Following the pick, Maluach's unique journey came to light, and many found out he started playing basketball at the age of 14 after a motorcycle taxi driver asked him to get into the sport due to his height. He took the suggestion seriously and, in some time, earned a place at the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal, which helped him finally reach the big time, the NBA.

During an interview following the draft, an emotional Maluach said,

"Living in Africa, I had the whole continent on my back, giving hope to young kids, inspiring young kids, the next generation of African basketball."

As his story started making rounds on social media, Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband Alexis Ohanian (according to Celebrity Net Worth), who was moved by the story, congratulated Khaman Maluach via his X (formerly Twitter),

"Congrats, young man! What a story."

Ohanian is a huge sports fan and often discusses the various happenings in the world of sports on his social media. He had also reacted to the Dallas Mavericks winning the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history and noted the plight of the Washington Wizards.

The Reddit co-founder is also close with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and has hilariously tried to make him move to Florida.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hilariously tries to get Giannis Antetokounmpo to come to Florida

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams - Source: Getty

During a recent interaction on X, a user questioned Giannis Antetokounmpo,

"@Giannis_An34 Out of all the cities you ever been to, which city made you the happiest to be there? Not counting your hometown," the fan asked.

The Greek freak, as lovingly called by his fans, responded,

"Florida cities"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian decided to shoot his shot and hilariously wrote,

""Lots of space for big families down here my friend," he wrote."

Ohanian is a big fan of Antetokounmpo's game and urged the Bucks fans not to 'take him for granted' amid the team's struggles during the final stretch of the season this year.

