“Don’t take him for granted”: Alexis Ohanian sends heartfelt message to appreciate Giannis Antetokounmpo’s greatness amid Bucks struggles

Alexis Ohanian acknowledged Giannis Antetokounmpo's greatness on social media on Saturday. The venture capitalist, co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, had a simple but heartfelt message for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar on X. This comes amid his team's struggles down the final stretch of the season.
Ohanian quoted a post from independent Clippers writer Justin Russo, who urged for Antetokounmpo's consistent play not to go unnoticed.
"I hope we're able to properly appreciate and contextualize what it is that Giannis Antetokounmpo is able to do on a nightly basis and not take it for granted to the degree where we end up overlooking how historically dominant he's been throughout his career," Russo wrote. "An all-time great."
The "Greek Freak" has averaged 29.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.5 combined blocks and steals over the last 10 games while the Bucks have only gone 4-6 in that stretch. Milwaukee holds the sixth seed in the East with the potential to fall into the play-in bracket before the end of the regular season.
Additionally, Damian Lillard has been out indefinitely since March 25 with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, which leaves the Bucks' postseason hopes limited. Ohanian added to the statement early on Saturday, echoing the sentiment and telling people to appreciate Giannis Antetokounmpo's greatness.
"Yes. This. Don't take him for granted", Ohanian said.
While Antetokounmpo has remained in the top 3 of the MVP ladder for much of the season, the award has largely been a two-man race between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The lack of a consistent mainstream push for the Bucks forward in the race, despite his reliable production, has prompted many to feel that he is underrated.
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes NBA history against the 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been having another MVP-caliber season. The 30-year-old Greek forward has averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists with over a block per game in 63 games this season.
Despite the Bucks' less-than-impressive 42-34 record this season, the team has won 57% of its games with Giannis in the lineup.
Last Thursday, on April 3, Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to have a 35-point, 17-rebound and 20-assist game. The Bucks were on the road in Philadelphia as they beat the 76ers 126-113, carried by Antetokounmpo's meteoric performance.
His 20 assists were also a career high and suggest a new way in which the Bucks might find success.
"When you're the primary ball handler, you just gotta keep on making good decisions for the team," Antetokounmpo said after the game. "I feel like most of the time, I try to make the best decision for myself or for my teammates".
Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham has additionally said that Giannis Antetokounmpo has to be more of a playmaker with Lillard out.
"Giannis has to think more like a point forward...," Ham said. "It's just now, you know, him understanding the organization, making sure we're in the right spots, making sure our timing is on point and the ball is moving when it's supposed to move on time or target."
The Greek Freak is carrying the major load of his team's performance and doing so with aplomb. However, his efforts alone are not sufficient for his team to have a successful run.
