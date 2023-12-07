Serena Williams attends Snoop Dogg’s show at cruise party, raps along to Upside Ya Head 

Former tennis player Serena Williams recently attended a live Snoop Dogg show at a cruise party.

Williams retired from professional tennis in the year 2022 but not before amassing 23 Grand Slam trophies. She also spent a staggering 319 weeks as the World No. 1 on the women's circuit after turning pro in 1995.

Since her retirement, Williams has been a full-time mother. Along with her husband Alexis Ohanian, she welcomed her second daughter Adira on August 22, 2023. Olympia, her first daughter, turned six on September 1, 2023.

Most recently, the American took some time away from her parental commitments as she went out partying on a cruise in Miami. During the night, she enjoyed Snoop Dogg performing up close. She captured the rapper singing some of his iconic songs including 'Upside Ya Head'.

Snoop released the aforementioned song as the first single of his 1996 album The Doggfather on September 14. Williams posted the videos on social media where she can be heard rapping the song in unison with Snoop.

Williams also recorded Snoop while he rapped his verses from his hit singles 'Beautiful' and 'Drop It Like It's Hot'.

Screengrabs from Serena Williams' latest Instagram stories about Snoop Dogg's show.

Serena Williams: "Olympia prayed for a sister"

Serena Williams addresses a gathering at an event

Serena Williams was recently honored by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) during their annual award ceremony. At the event, she talked about how the tennis courts were a platform for her to express herself through her outfits.

"It's great, like I feel like you can be yourself in fashion, especially in sport. I use my platform to be myself and also to show myself in fashion. It was like my runway. For me, that's what means the most," she told the media.

Williams admitted to having apprehensions ahead of Adira's birth about how she would divide her attention between the two kids. She said:

“I was worried. I was like, 'Okay, I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia,' I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also touched on the budding chemistry between her daughters Olympia and Adira.

"She's navigating it. She loves it. Adira is like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis. She prayed for a sister," Serena Williams added.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas