Serena Williams' baby daughter Adira caught busy in mischief as legend records tea-making session

Serena Williams captured her younger daughter, Adira, busy in mischief while she made tea for herself. Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed the little one on August 15, 2023.

Serena Williams, the former World No. 1 and one of the most decorated players in tennis history, retired in 2022 but her achievements still resonate in the sporting world. She continued her excellence by endorsing several brands, investing in her venture capital firm, and inspiring global women to become the best versions of themselves.

Williams has also been giving enough time to her family, especially her kids, Olympia and Adira. As the siblings grow up, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and her husband often share anecdotes about their children on social media. In a recent Instagram story, the former showed her pantry of dehydrated hand-plucked leaves to her social media fans.

As Serena Williams continued her brief tour, she also documented making tea but Adira's mischief caught her attention. The little one was busy taking out a product from the drawer. She threw it near her mother's feet despite the latter continuously asking her to put back the box.

"I just pour the hot water over the tea leaves. I'm going to make it strong today, so I'm not going to fill this tea up. And then, you can already see it changing color. And you can also see this kid just doing the most. Put that back! Hey! Hey! Hey, you! Yeah, you. Yeah, hey, put that back. Oh!"

Serena Williams captures her daughter Adira busy in mischief; Instagram - @serenawilliams

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, also share another daughter, Olympia Alexis Ohanian, born in September 2017 before the couple tied the knot in November that year.

Serena Williams recently spent an adorable time with her 'mini mini' at the beach

Serena Williams at Miami Open Tennis - Day 13 - (Source: Getty)

As Serena Williams retired and focussed on motherhood and family time, it seems she found her 'mini mini', as evident in beach photos she posted on Instagram on February 18, 2025.

She posted a photo carousel featuring her in a striped bikini and Adira in a onesie, clinging to her mother as the waves touched their feet. Gushing over the little one enjoying the waters, the 43-year-old wrote:

"My mini mini @adiraohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean. I could not say no.

Serena Williams held the No. 1 position in the world rankings for 319 weeks and ended the season as the same for a record five times. The only player to have achieved a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles was considered one of the formidable players in her era.

