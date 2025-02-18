Serena Williams can't stop smiling as she indulges daughter Adira's ocean wish in adorable moment at the beach

American tennis legend Serena Williams has often shared heartwarming moments with her daughters, Olympia and Adira, offering fans a glimpse into their bond. The 43-year-old was recently seen creating precious memories at the beach with her younger daughter, Adira.

Williams celebrated as one of the greatest tennis players in history, has won an impressive 23 Grand Slam titles and has made several other remarkable achievements, such as her 4 Olympic gold medals. In 2017, she married tech entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, just weeks after welcoming their first daughter, Olympia.

The 43-year-old continued competing professionally until the 2022 US Open. In 2023, the power couple welcomed their second daughter, Adira, and since then, Williams has balanced motherhood with overseeing multiple business ventures.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently shared a series of beachside photos featuring her youngest daughter, Adira River Ohanian. Williams, radiant in a silver monokini with black spots, smiled throughout the pictures as she soaked up the sun. She revealed that the one-year-old insisted on taking a dip in the ocean—a request she simply couldn’t refuse.

"My mini mini Adira Ohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean. I could not say no," she captioned the post.

Check out the post below:

Despite her dedication to entrepreneurship, Williams has remained deeply committed to motherhood. She recently shared a video on her Instagram story, reflecting on a moment when she made time for her Adira while managing work responsibilities.

"My life is very different now": When Serena Williams reveals how she juggled business and motherhood simultaneously

Serena Williams at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 - Image Source: Getty

As previously noted, Serena Williams has achieved remarkable success as an entrepreneur, a role that demands significant dedication. In 2017, she launched Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investing in early-stage companies, particularly those operated by women and minorities.

Despite her busy schedule, the 43-year-old remains deeply devoted to her daughters, Olympia and Adira. In a clip shared last year, she offered glimpses of herself playfully chasing Adira and teaching seven-year-old Olympia tennis, highlighting her commitment to motherhood."

"My life is very different now. Instead of chasing balls, I’m chasing #Adira and helping #Olympia with tennis lessons and cooking. (And, all this is in-between Venture Capital calls)," Williams captioned the post.

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian also shares a close bond with their daughters. The 41-year-old entrepreneur, who leads the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, balances his busy schedule with fatherhood. He frequently engages in fun moments with Olympia and Adira, often sharing glimpses of their time together online.

