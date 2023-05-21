Rennae Stubbs, a former coach of Serena Williams, recently took a jibe at the Italian Open organizers for their handling of the women’s final between Elena Rybakina and Anhelina Kalinina on Saturday, May 20.

The match between Rybakina and Kalinina seemed destined for trouble right from the word go. Originally scheduled for 7:00 pm local time on Saturday, it commenced only an hour before midnight due to the numerous rain delays in the semi-final between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev.

Rybakina was eventually crowned the Italian Open champion after her opponent Kalilina retired due to injury while trailing by a set.

The presentation ceremony that followed was a damp squib as well. The presenters messed up the sequence of events, Elena Rybakina needed to ask for the trophy herself, and a disappointed crowd booed the organizers.

Rennae Stubbs was unimpressed by the chain of events and called the Italian Open trophy presentation “the worst” she had seen in her life.

“What the hell is going on with this presentation? Also the fact that the women are playing a final of a 1000 at midnight is an abomination!!!!!” Rennae Stubbs said on social media.

“Then they announced the winner first!?? And forgot about the runner up! Dear lord!!! Wooof!!! I love Italy I mean LOVE but they are NOT the worlds most organized!” she continued.

Stubbs also expressed her displeasure about the speech by the umpire, who was reportedly from the Emilia-Romagna region which was affected by floods earlier this week.

“I mean to have the umpire speaking!?????????? What the hell is happening???? No need to let her speak. Sorry. It’s terrible and I get it but it’s not appropriate at that time. The organizers can send their best wishes and say she’s from the region! Crazy! Absolutely crazy!” Stubbs said.

The Australian coach further advocated for presenters to implement an orderly process, similar to that of tennis emcee Andrew Kransky. She criticized the Italian Open organizers for not letting Elena Rybakina and Anhelina Kalinina get a fair chance with the mic.

“Going forward to all presentations. Go to the @AndrewKrasny school of presentations. Read the script, hand the check over, then the trophy over and LET THE PLAYERS SPEAK! Grazie!” she suggested.

“Officially the worst trophy presentation I have ever seen, In my life!!!! Honesty i need to take a Xanax after these last three weeks!!! What the hell is happening!???” Stubbs added.

Similar to Elena Rybakina's Italian Open final, Madrid Open was also embroiled in controversy over the women's trophy ceremony

Madrid Open women's doubles finalists were denied a speech during the trophy ceremony.

Elena Rybakina and Anhelina Kalinina’s Italian Open trophy ceremony fiasco came just a couple of weeks after a similar controversy at the Madrid Open.

The Madrid Open organizers were entangled in numerous issues throughout the event. On the final day - Sunday, May 7 - the situation boiled over as the authorities deprived the women’s doubles finalists Victoria Azarenka, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Beatriz Haddad Maia of the right to make a speech during the presentation ceremony.

The incident was severely criticized by tennis fans and players alike. It also prompted the players’ council - which includes Pegula - to have a conversation with the governing bodies in hopes of avoiding such debacles in the future.

