Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs drops 3-word reaction to father defending vaccine refusal in Texas measles tragedy

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacted to a father claiming he had no regrets about keeping his daughter, who died due to measles, unvaccinated. Texas is currently undergoing a measles outbreak with over 500 cases reported.

In February, an unvaccinated 6-year-old girl from the Mennonite community in Texas, was the first child to die due to measles in the USA in over a decade. In April, another child lost her life. The second child was Peter Hildebrand's 8-year-old daughter Daisy.

Surprisingly, the father admitted that he had no regrets about refusing the MMR vaccine.

"Absolutely not," Hildebrand said when asked if he or his wife regretted not vaccinating Daisy (via Newsweek). "And from here on out, if I have any other kids in the future, they're not gonna be vaccinated at all."

The news about Hildebrand's comment was shared on Threads and Stubbs reacted to it in three words.

"Put him jail"

Stubbs is an Australian-American citizen who has trained the likes of Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard in her coaching career. She regularly does political commentary on social media.

When the first child death in Texas was reported in February, Stubbs reacted to it and wrote:

"Seriously! Wtf! This country is going to sh--! @RFKJr_Official thanks"

She blamed the newly appointed health secretary at the time, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy is widely known for his anti-vaccine stance but in the wake of the outbreak he has advised for vaccines to be administered.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs responds to American billionaire's praise for Donald Trump amid tariffs war

Rennae Stubbs watches Serena Williams play at the 2022 US Open - Source: Getty

Currently, the US President, Donald Trump, has been conducting a tariffs war which has led to the fluctuation of global markets. He has been criticized by many for his conduct including Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs.

However, American billionaire Bill Ackman was one of the people praising the President. After he announced a 90-day pause on "reciprocal" tariffs but made an exception for China by raising their duties to 125%, Ackman wrote on X:

"This was brilliantly executed by @realDonaldTrump. Textbook, Art of the Deal."

Stubbs countered the claim and wrote:

"Really? I thought it was because the bond market was crashing. Come on Bill, you’re way smarter than this."

Meanwhile, American tennis icon, Martina Navratilova, who also regularly voices her displeasure for Trump's policies, wrote:

"That is just pathetic. Crater the markets to get your way? Just brilliant…praising the arsonist for not completely burning the house down. Shame…."

Stubbs and Navratilova are few of the personalities from the tennis world who regularly do political commentary on social media.

