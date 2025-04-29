Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs drops 4-word reaction to Donald Trump's silent reception at Pope Francis' funeral

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, commented on the reception received by US President Donald Trump as compared to the reception of the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the funeral of Pope Francis. The leader of the Catholic church had passed away on April 21.

The funeral ceremony of Pope Francis was a marquee event and was attended by world leaders across the globe. However, there was a marked difference between the reception of the US and Ukraine's Presidents. When the former entered, he was greeted by silence from his fellow leaders, whereas when the latter entered the event, there was a round of applause, signifying Zelenskyy's popularity among his fellow leaders of nations.

Stubbs shared this moment on her Instagram story and claimed that the reception left nothing unsaid, arguably about what the other leaders felt about Trump and Zelenskyy, respectively. She shared a four-word reaction to the incident, saying:

"No words needed here!"

Rennae Stubbs reacts to Donald Trump's reception at the Pope's funeral

Rennae Stubbs was an accomplished doubles player in her career, winning 60 doubles titles on the WTA Tour. Partnering with Lisa Raymond and Cara Black, she won four women's doubles Majors in her career. She also won two mixed doubles Grand Slam titles with Jared Palmer and Todd Woodbridge.

Stubbs also coached prominent WTA players like Samantha Stosur and Karolina Pliskova before she coached Serena Williams in the American icon's last Major appearance at the 2022 US Open.

Rennae Stubbs has been an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump

In Picture: Rennae Stubbs

Aside from being a tennis coach and pundit, Rennae Stubbs is one of the prominent political commentators in the US. She has been critical of the US President Donald Trump's initiatives and his overall administration.

When the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visited the White House in March, he and Trump got involved in a heated argument, which Stubbs claimed to be "bullying" on Trump's part.

"@jdvance is a bully. @potus is a bully. When facts are thrown at them, they decide to talk about "not saying thanks" like what are we talking about here!?? He has said thanks a 1000x publicly!" said Stubbs.

Recently, when Donald Trump said that his policies had led to America being strong once again, Stubbs made her reaction known. She used the word "psychotic" to describe his initiatives.

Stubbs, who has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, also criticized Trump's recent policy of slashing the funds from a helpline that provided support services for the community.

