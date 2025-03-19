Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs drops sarcastic 3-word reaction for Donald Trump as US stock market dips amid controversial tariff threats

Rennae Stubbs, Serena WIlliams' former coach, dropped a sarcastic three-word reaction for US President Donald Trump amid the constant dip in the US markets. The stock market has taken a fall after Trump's recent announcement to levy massive tariffs on the EU and Canada.

Stubbs is a decorated former Australian tennis player who was ranked World number 1 in doubles. She clinched four doubles Grand Slams - including two titles at Wimbledon - and bagged two more Majors in mixed doubles.

Stubbs, who was Williams’ coach for her final Grand Slam in 2022, had earlier coached the likes of Samantha Stosur, Karolina Pliskova and Eugenie Bouchard. More recently, Stubbs has evolved into a notable commentator and television pundit. She dons the role of a tennis analyst with ESPN and also has her own podcast called "The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast."

Stubbs has repeatedly criticized Trump since his election to the top post in the USA and recently had a go at him for the constant dips in the US markets. Taking to Instagram, Stubbs wrote:

“@realdonaldtrump you're killing it"

Screengrab of Rennae Stubbs' comments on Instagram. Source: Instagram @rennaestubbs

Stubbs has not held back in her critique of the US's new commander-in-chief. She's previously described him as "a diet-coke drinking lunatic", a "bully", and an "idiot".

Rennae Stubbs lashes out at Donald Trump for 'lies' regarding price of eggs

Rennae Stubbs is a six-time doubles Grand Slam champion. Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs recently slammed Trump for his “lies” on the prices of eggs in the United States of America. Trump had laid great emphasis on the price of groceries during his presidential campaigns and had recently claimed that the prices of eggs had fallen by 30% since he assumed power.

An X user (former Twitter) had shared Trump’s comments and noted that the prices of eggs had not fallen, but had rather increased by 28% since Trump took over the presidential post. Stubbs re-shared that and commented:

"This dude lies as much as he draws breath."

Expand Tweet

Stubbs had also criticized Trump's decision to appoint podcaster and right-wing commentator Dan Bongino as the new deputy director of the FBI. Bongino had earlier functioned as a police officer in New York and as a Secret Service agent, but has also been involved in numerous controversies.

Most recently, he was permanently banned from YouTube after he spread false news and misinformation during the 2020 U.S. presidential election and the COVID-19 pandemic. Stubbs had dubbed his appointment as "ridiculous".

