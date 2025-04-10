Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs makes lucrative offer to $70M-worth Barack Obama's wife Michelle

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has made a lucrative offer to $70M-worth former USA President Barack Obama's wife Michelle, inviting her over for a game of tennis. Stubbs is a decorated former Australian tennis player who was ranked World No. 1 in doubles.

Stubbs regularly talks about sports and politics on social media. This time, she shared Sophia Bush’s podcast episode with Michelle Obama. Stubbs, who clinched a whopping 60 WTA doubles titles throughout her career, was thrilled to learn that Michelle was a huge tennis fan and invited her for a game of tennis.

Reacting to the podcast episode titled “Work in Progress: Michelle Obama: The Conversation Continues…,” Stubbs wrote on X:

“Loved this ⁦ @SophiaBush ⁩ ! Also loved how much ⁦ @MichelleObama ⁩ loves her tennis!!! 🎾 btw Michelle, I’m available for a hit. 😉😉”

Rennae Stubbs has won six Grand Slams in her career - four Majors in women’s doubles and two more in mixed doubles. She made the transition into coaching after her playing days and has worked with some of the best in the business, including the likes of Serena Williams, Samantha Stosur, Karolina Pliskova, and Eugenie Bouchard. Stubbs was Williams’ coach during her final Grand Slam in 2022.

Rennae Stubbs sends 4-word message to $161B-worth Warren Buffett

Rennae Stubbs is a six-time doubles Grand Slam champion. Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs does not shy away from voicing her opinion on all the happenings around US politics and has been a staunch critic of US President Donald Trump. She sent a four-word message to American investor and philanthropist Warren Buffet. As per the latest Forbes list of the 10 richest individuals in the world, Buffet is the only billionaire whose net worth has risen over the last year. His net worth grew by $12.7 billion, taking his total net worth to over $161 billion.

This came in sharp contrast to the nine others on the list, including tech moguls such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerburg and Jeff Bezos, all of whom saw their net worth significantly drop over the last year.

Stubbs shared the post of the world’s top 10 richest people and captioned it:

“Warren! Don’t ever die!”

Stubbs is now a renowned commentator and television pundit and works as a tennis analyst with ESPN. The former World No. 1 also has her own podcast called The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

