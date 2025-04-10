Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs sends 4-word message to $161B-worth Warren Buffett as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos lose billions

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, has sent a four-word message to American investor and philanthropist Warren Buffet as several other billionaires, such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, lost billions in recent times. Stubbs is a notable commentator and television pundit who frequently comments on economic affairs in the USA.

Ad

Buffet is the only billionaire on Forbes’ list of the top 10 richest individuals whose net worth has grown over the last year. His net worth has risen by a staggering $12.7 billion, which takes his total net worth to over $161 billion.

All other tech moguls, including Musk, Bezos, and Mark Zuckerburg, saw significant dips in their net worth. Stubbs is a staunch critic of Musk, who leads the chart and saw his value drop by a whopping $130 billion. Stubbs, a former women’s doubles World No. 1, had recently criticized Musk for his role in making the recently-concluded US elections the most expensive judicial race in US history.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post on Buffet’s rise in wealth and the massive dip that the other billionaires experienced, Stubbs took to Instagram to share her opinion. She reposted the table of the world’s top 10 richest people and commented:

“Warren! Don’t ever die!”

Screengrab of Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story. Source: Instagram @rennaestubbs

Stubbs, a former Australian tennis player, was ranked World No. 1 in doubles. She won four women’s doubles Grand Slams and clinched two more Majors in mixed doubles. Post retirement, Stubbs turned to coaching and was Serena Williams’ coach for her final Grand Slam in 2022. Rennae Stubbs has also coached the likes of Samantha Stosur, Karolina Pliskova, and Eugenie Bouchard.

Ad

Rennae Stubbs drops 1-word reaction to Donald Trump's claim of 'turning around' USA overnight

Rennae Stubbs is a six-time doubles Grand Slam champion. Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs often uses her social media to voice her opinion on US politics and the country’s president, Donald Trump. Stubbs has called out the many changes that Trump has made since his appointment and recently reacted to his statement that the nation is undergoing a rapid turnaround since he returned to power.

Ad

Stubbs posted a one-word response to Trump’s comment, which read:

“Psychotic”

Stubbs has not held back in her criticism of the US's new commander-in-chief. She has previously called him a "a diet-coke drinking lunatic", a "bully", and an "idiot" and lashed out at him over the constant dips in the US markets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi D'Souza Current sports journalist, former tennis player. Know More