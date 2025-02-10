Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams $300M-worth Tom Brady for 'taking about himself' incessantly during Super Bowl commentary

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, has voiced her disapproval of NFL legend Tom Brady's commentary during the 2025 Super Bowl. Despite Brady's expertise as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Stubbs took issue with his approach in the commentary booth.

The Philadelphia Eagles squared off against the two-time defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a thrilling championship showdown in New Orleans. The Eagles dominated the encounter to claim a 40-22 victory, winning their second Super Bowl.

After retiring from professional football in 2023, Brady took on the role of lead commentator for the NFL on Fox, signing a lucrative deal that will reportedly earn him $375 million over 10 years. However, his commentary during the Super Bowl failed to impress Stubbs.

Taking to social media, Rennae Stubbs criticized Tom Brady, who is worth an estimated $300 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, calling him out for constantly "talking about himself" during the broadcast.

"If everytime @TomBrady talked about himself u had to take a shot of tequila we would all be hammered by the end of the 1st quarter," Stubbs posted on X.

An X user came to Brady's defense, arguing that as the "GOAT quarterback," the 47-year-old was merely providing valuable insight into the mindset of competing in a Super Bowl. However, the former doubles World No. 1 insisted that there were ways for Brady to share expert analysis without repeatedly referencing his own career.

"He is the GOAT QB in most people’s eyes and understandable that he would. He is trying to take everyone into the mind of being a QB on a Super Bowl stage, and it’s really good from him compared to Romo’s incessant talking and Aikman’s all position negativity. #SuperBowl," the user wrote.

"There are ways to talk about certain situations without mentioning yourself or your team, or kicker or etc… all the time. Sorry," Serena Williams' ex-coach responded.

Rennae Stubbs further emphasized that it was unacceptable for Tom Brady to incessantly talk about himself unprompted.

"It’s different when you get asked what u would do or think but to seriously talk about yourself all the time, not ok," Stubbs commented.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacts to Philadelphia Eagles beating Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl

Serena Williams with her former coach Rennae Stubbs - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, took great satisfaction in the Philadelphia Eagles "crushing" the Kansas City Chiefs and dashing their hopes of winning their third consecutive Super Bowl.

"Loving this crushing!" Stubbs posted on X.

Stubbs' delight at the Chiefs' loss doesn't come as a surprise, as the former doubles World No. 1 previously accused the NFL officials of unfairly "helping" the Kansas-based team beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams attended the thrilling Super Bowl in person and stole the show by joining Kendrick Lamar on stage during his electric halftime show. The 23-time Grand Slam champion also lent her support to Taylor Swift after she was booed by the crowd in New Orleans.

