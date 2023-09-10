Serena Williams hails Coco Gauff as she follows in her footsteps by winning maiden Grand Slam at US Open 2023

Serena Williams celebrated Coco Gauff's maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open by acknowledging her outstanding run on social media.

Coco Gauff defeated Laura Siegemund, Mirra Andreeva, Elise Mertens, Caroline Wozniacki, Jelena Ostapenko, and Karolina Muchova en route to the US Open final. In Saturday's summit clash, she emerged victorious after staging a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback against soon-to-be World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff thus became the first American teenager since Serena Williams to win the US Open. Six-time champion Williams achieved the feat in 1999 when she was 17-years-old. Incidentally, similar to Gauff, the title in New York was Serena Williams’ maiden Grand Slam as well.

With the win, Gauff became only the tenth woman in Open Era, and the third American alongside Williams and Tracy Austin, to lift the US Open trophy before turning 20.

She now finds herself in the elite company of her idols, the Williams sisters, and 2017 winner Sloane Stephens as just the fourth American women to win in Flushing Meadows in the 21st century.

Williams praised Coco Gauff on social media by sharing a picture of the 19-year-old hoisting her trophy in front of the New York crowd.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhh!!!! Amazing!!!!!!!! @cocogauff” Williams wrote on her Instagram story.

"She's someone I look up to; She’s my idol" - Coco Gauff on Serena Williams

Gauff consoles Sabalenka after defeating her at 2023 US Open

Prior to her US Open final, Coco Gauff spoke about carrying on the legacy of successful American tennis players, including Venus and Serena Williams.

The 19-year-old said that she doesn't believe she is the sole torchbearer and doesn't wish to compare herself to Serena Williams, but was hoping achieve half of what the 23-time Grand Slam champion ahieved in her illustrious career.

"I don’t think I’m carrying American tennis. I don’t think I will. We have so many compatriots who are doing well. Serena is Serena. She’s the GOAT. I’d hope to do half of what she did. But I’m not gonna compare myself to her," she said.

She further praised the legend and expressed her happiness at being mentioned alongside her.

"She’s someone I look up to. Being in the same stat line as her means a lot to me. She’s my idol," Gauff said.

The US Open is Coco Gauff’s fourth title of the year, and her third in just over a month. She lifted the ASB Classic trophy in January. She recently won the WTA 500 Citi Open and the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open during the North American hardcourt swing.

Thanks to her formidable form, the 19-year-old will attain a career-high ranking of World No. 3 come Monday.

