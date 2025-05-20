Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has 5-word reaction to his physical appearance being compared to John Cena & Rob McElhenney

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently found himself at the receiving end of a swipe taken at him by an Arsenal fan over his appearance. However, instead of getting triggered by it, Ohanian delivered a smooth five-word reaction to it. The dig taken by the fan came in the wake of the Reddit co-founder acquiring a 10% stake in English soccer giant Chelsea's women's team.
On Sunday, May 18, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the BBC shared the video of an interview with Ohanian following the serial entrepreneur and investor's acquisition of a stake in the Chelsea women's team. During the interview, the 42-year-old said:
"Chelsea is very unique. These are the queens of global soccer, and they've got the trophy case to prove it. This is a very special club."
Later, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian poked fun at himself over having used the word "soccer" during the interview, considering that it took place in England, where the sport is referred to as 'football'.
"😆 "football" I forgot I was speaking to BBC," Ohanian wrote.
An Arsenal fan reacted to this, claiming that Ohanian's appearance is a combination of actors John Cena and Rob McElhenney's "worst bits".
"He (Ohanian) also looks like worst bits of Rob McElhenney and John Cena combined," the fan stated.
Ohanian, clearly amused by what the fan had to say, took to his Instagram Stories and delivered his five-word reaction, writing:
"Ok this one was funny"
Arsenal happens to be one of Chelsea's fiercest rival clubs, with both clubs being based in different parts of London. While Arsenal is based in North London, Chelsea is headquartered in West London. Spanning both men's and women's soccer, the clubs have produced several memorable matches that have given fans plenty of entertaining football over the years, as well as a lot of controversy and drama.
Meanwhile, Ohanian's latest business move in women's sports made his legendary wife proud.
Serena Williams expressed her pride after husband Alexis Ohanian became minority investor in Chelsea women's team
Soon after the news of Alexis Ohanian's investment in Chelsea's women's team became public, the Reddit co-founder's wife Serena Williams couldn't help but feel proud about her husband's efforts to grow women's sports. The former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion took to her Instagram Stories and shared an article about Ohanian's acquisition and captioned the post:
"Another one for @776fund and @alexisohanian"
Ohanian, Williams and their elder daughter Olympia were recently in London to witness the Chelsea women's team clinch the FA Women's Cup by defeating Manchester United 3-0 in the final.
