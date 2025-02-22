Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian calls on $8B-worth 'pal' Ralph Lauren for help with new suits

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed that he recently called renowned fashion designer Ralph Lauren to buy new suits. The tech entrepreneur often shares his thoughts and life highlights on social media.

Ohanian recently visited a Ralph Lauren store and shared a picture on X, revealing he was shopping for new suits. Based on the showroom's interiors and photos, it appeared to be Ralph Lauren’s first NYC flagship store. For those unaware, the brand is named after its founder, renowned fashion designer Ralph Lauren, who has a net worth of $8 billion (via Celebrity Net Worth).

"Needed new suits so I called my pal Ralph," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Ohanian, a seasoned entrepreneur, co-founded Reddit in 2005 and currently leads the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six. The 41-year-old often shares his interests with fans online. While he hasn’t spoken much about his affinity for apparel and fashion, he has frequently attended the Met Gala alongside his wife, Serena Williams. The prestigious event draws celebrities from fashion, film, television, and other industries.

When Serena Williams' husband explained his decision to invest in a startup focused on fashion and beauty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Image Source: Getty

In 2019, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian backed Spate with a $1.8 million seed investment. The data analytics firm tracks consumer sentiment in food, beauty, and fashion. Speaking to Vogue, he noted that every industry benefits from data-driven decisions, with fashion being especially receptive due to its fast-paced nature.

"Every industry needs to be informed when they're making decisions about what products to create, and fashion happens to be one of the earliest adopters of this because it is such a quickly evolving industry. In the last few years, the trends have shifted so much more to rapid iteration," he said.

Ohanian further compared fashion to software, where innovations are quickly copied, requiring continuous creativity to stay ahead in the industry. The Reddit co-founder explained that once a new idea debuts on the runway, it is instantly adapted, and reimagined by others.

"In that way, fashion is a lot like software because if we come out with a new feature, we know that our competitors can copy it pretty quickly. Once something hits the runway, it's being interpreted and remixed and then repurposed and reimagined instantly. Once you put that brilliant, genius idea out there, you automatically have to start thinking of the next brilliant, genius idea," he added.

Ohanian's wife, 23-time Major champion Serena Williams, has consistently showcased her distinctive fashion sense. The American legend has worn standout outfits on various occasions, including her memorable Vogue photoshoot outfit in 1998.

