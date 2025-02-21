Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to 'running into' his wife in Miami in matching black & white fit

American tennis legend Serena Williams and her tech-entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian recently attended the Saudi-backed FII Priority summit in Miami. Williams playfully pointed out their unintentionally matching outfits, prompting a witty response from Ohanian.

Williams and Ohanian share a strong bond, often sharing glimpses of it on social media. The 23-time Grand Slam champion and the Reddit co-founder were among the prominent figures at the ongoing third edition of FII Priority in Miami.

The summit is part of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, founded by royal decree to support Saudi Arabia’s goal of uniting global leaders and innovators to invest in transformative solutions. The event is currently underway, running from February 19 to 21.

The tennis power couple made a stylish appearance at the event, coincidentally coordinating their outfits. Williams, 43, exuded elegance in a white shirt and black skirt, while Ohanian balanced casual and formal elements with a black T-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and a sleek white blazer.

"Ummmm look Look who I ran into @alexisohanian. Matching without even planning," Williams wrote."

Alexis Ohanian later reacted to the post by re-sharing it on his Instagram story. The 41-year-old wrote:

"I warmed up the crowd for her."

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @alexisohanian)

Ohanian, a seasoned entrepreneur, co-founded Reddit in 2005 and now leads the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six. He has also invested in major sports teams, including NWSL's Angel City FC and TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club. Meanwhile, Williams has also pursued entrepreneurship post-retirement, actively investing in over 85 companies through her firm, Serena Ventures.

Alexis Ohanian playfully corrects omission of daughter Olympia's ownership status despite Serena Williams being recognized

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at Opening Ceremony of Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian recently corrected a mistake after their daughter, Olympia, was left out of the ownership recognition for Los Angeles Golf Club, which she co-owns with Serena Williams. The incident took place during the team’s TGL (Tomorrow’s Golf League) match against Atlanta Drive GC.

Before the match, ESPN's X handle posted a video of Serena Williams and Olympia entering the arena. However, the caption didn't quite sit right with the Reddit co-founder.

"Los Angeles Golf Club co-owner Serena Williams is in the house for the @TGL match between @WeAreLAGC and @atlantadrivegc."

For those unaware, Olympia Ohanian is also a co-owner of Los Angeles Golf Club, alongside her parents and Venus Williams. She became an investor at just five years old. Keeping this in mind, the 41-year-old reacted to the post

"👀 And LAGC co-owner @OlympiaOhanian."

Ohanian and Williams met in 2015 and married in 2017, just two months before Olympia's arrival. The couple later welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in 2023.

