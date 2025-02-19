Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian captures daughter Olympia's ecstatic reaction to surprise package from MrBeast

Serena Williams’ husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming moment featuring their daughter Olympia. The seven-year-old couldn’t contain her excitement when she learned that she had received a special surprise package from none other than popular YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the biggest digital creators in the world, renowned for his jaw-dropping giveaways and philanthropic efforts. With over 360 million subscribers as of February 2025, his main YouTube channel remains the most-subscribed on the platform. Beyond YouTube, Donaldson has expanded his influence into business ventures, including Feastables, a snack company, and MrBeast Burger, a ghost kitchen food chain.

Ohanian, a well-known entrepreneur and venture capitalist, is no stranger to MrBeast’s growing empire. Through his investment firm, 776, Ohanian has backed several of Donaldson’s ventures, including Feastables and MrBeast Industries. His admiration for the YouTube mogul is well-documented, and it seems his daughter Olympia shares that enthusiasm.

On February 18, 2025, Ohanian took to social media platform X to share a short clip of him revealing to Olympia that she had received a package from MrBeast. The package contained creamy peanut butter eggs from Feastables, MrBeast's snack company. In the video, Olympia expressed joy upon receiving the news, exclaiming:

"Yayyyyy!"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia playfully argue over MrBeast’s collectible toy

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a heartwarming moment with his seven-year-old daughter Olympia. The father-daughter duo engaged in a lighthearted debate over who should own a MrBeast Lab Vinyl Figure, a collectible toy personally gifted to Ohanian by the popular YouTuber.

MrBeast launched the 'MrBeast Lab' toy line in collaboration with Australian manufacturer Moose Toys. Among these exclusive collectibles, one was sent to Ohanian, leading to an amusing exchange with Olympia.

Last month, Ohanian delighted fans by posting a playful video on Instagram, capturing the adorable back-and-forth with his daughter. In the clip, he jokingly insists that the toy belongs to him, only for Olympia to stand her ground, refusing to let him claim it. Their exchange unfolded as follows:

"Hey Olympia, since Mr. Beast gave me this, can I have it?" Ohanian said.

Olympia: "No."

Ohanian: "Why not?"

Olympia: "Because it's my toy."

Ohanian: "Okay."

The 41-year-old captioned the clip:

"Thanks @mrbeast.... I guess... @olympiaohanian is keeping it."

Still from Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story (@alexisohanian)

In other news, Alexis Ohanian praised YouTuber MrBeast for earning a spot in Time magazine’s TIME100 Leadership Series.

