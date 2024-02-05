Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Adira River spend quality time together, watch Arsenal and Liverpool battle in PL

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Adira River recently spent some quality time together, watching Arsenal take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Third-placed Arsenal hosted table-toppers, Liverpool, on Sunday (February 4) at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners registered a crucial 3-1 win to blow the title race wide open. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard scored for the hosts, while the Reds' netted through a Gabriel Magalhaes own-goal.

On social media, Ohanian posted a picture of him watching Sunday's clash unfold on television with his daughter Adira.

"Currently," Alexis Ohanian wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

With Arsenal player Oleksandr Zinchenko appearing on the television screen in the picture, fans questioned if Ohanian was supporting the North London-based outfit. However, the American entrepreneur maintained that neither he nor his daughter were Arsenal supporters and that they were just trying to learn about the Premier League.

"Lol neither of us are Arsenal supporters. I'm just trying to learn about Premiere League football and @ACMomento told me this was on," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams and Ohanian welcomed their second daughter Adira River in late August last year. The couple has never been shy about sharing images of Adira and their elder daughter Olympia on the internet.

Serena Williams' daughter Adira River became the youngest owner of a professional sports team

Serena Williams during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF

Serena Williams' younger daughter Adira River reportedly became the youngest person to own a professional sports team. Back in September 2023, the then one-month-old was included in her family's business ventures.

Williams and Ohanian founded the Los Angeles Golf Club last year. It became the first team to be part of the TGL golf league. In June 2023, Ohanian announced Olympia's involvement in the team and that she would be soon joined by her sibling.

Following Adira's birth in August, Ohanian confirmed her shares in the golf club. The American entrepreneur is also the lead founding investor in the Los Angeles-based professional women's soccer team Angel City Football Club. Adira holds a part of the Angel City ownership as well.

Apart from the Ohanian family, several high-profile celebrities have stakes in the soccer club. The list includes Natalie Portman, Sophia Anna Bush, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Abby Wambach, and Mia Hamm.

