Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia expressed their excitement at the news of Julie Ertz signing for Angel City FC.

In a statement, Angel City FC confirmed that Ertz has signed a one-year contract with the National Women's Soccer League outfit. The two-time World Cup winner is expected to join the training sessions this week. Ertz could then go on to make her Angel City FC debut against the San Diego Wave on Sunday, April 23.

On Wednesday, April 19, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a picture of himself, Julie Ertz, and his five-year-old daughter, Olympia. He expressed his excitement about Angel City FC signing the 31-year-old. Ohanian further mentioned that Olympia was also thrilled about Ertz's signing.

"Welcome to @weareangelcity @julieertz @OlympiaOhanian seems especially excited," Ohanian tweeted.

Julie, who took a hiatus from football due to the birth of her son, is now gearing up to be in action once more. She expressed her enthusiasm about getting back on the field.

“I am so thrilled to be joining one of the most exciting clubs in the world in Angel City FC,” Ertz said in a statement. “From the moment they traded for my rights up until now, they have been unwavering in their support of my journey. I cannot wait to get to work with the team and finally experience the amazing game day atmosphere.”

Alexis Ohanian to grant $20 million to climate change activists

Alexis Ohanian at Racing Louisville FC v Angel City FC game

Alexis Ohanian has made a generous pledge to grant $20 million to climate change activists and climate entrepreneurs who are dedicated to preserving the planet.

Ohanian's 776 Foundation has already distributed the first round of funding towards climate solutions. The foundation hosted a summit in Austin, Texas, where they recognized and awarded fellowships to individuals who share the tech entrepreneur's passion for combating climate change.

Ohanian said that the funds will be awarded to the most promising ideas, regardless of whether the individual has fully developed their concept or is still in the research phase. He simply wants to be able to tell his daughter, Olympia, that her father contributed to something meaningful in saving the planet.

"I tell these fellows, 'I just need one of you to do something amazing and I will be bragging about that for the rest of my years to my daughter,' right? I'd be like, 'Remember, papa was the one to believe in that thing that saved our planet,'" Ohanian said. "I want people to come up to Olympia talking about how cool her dad is just as much as people come up to her and say how cool her mom is."

