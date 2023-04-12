Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has praised American soccer star Alana Cook after she scored her first international goal.

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) recently played two friendlies against the Republic of Ireland. They registered a comfortable 2-0 win in the first match on Sunday (April 9).

With the score at 0-0 in the second match on Tuesday, it was defender Alana Cook who broke the deadlock minutes before half-time. She got on the end of a loose ball 30-40 yards from goal and released a shot, beating the goalkeeper who was off her line.

The US held on to their lead with a commanding defensive display in the second half.

Cook's goal marked her first in international football. It could not have come at a better time for the American, who celebrated her 26th birthday on the same day.

After the match, Ohanian took to Twitter to congratulate Cook on her achievement and wish her a happy birthday.

"Congrats @_alana_cook and happy cake day!! Nice way to celebrate it," he wrote.

With 18 consecutive wins, the US women's team is in fine form heading into the 2023 World Cup. They will play one more friendly against Wales before the tournament commences in July.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian praises basketball star Caitlin Clark

Alexis Ohanian cheering Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently applauded young basketball star Caitlin Clark following her inspiring performances at the 2023 Women's National Championship.

Clark, who plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes, led her team to their first NCAA tournament final earlier this month after beating defending champions South Carolina.

The 21-year-old dominated proceedings with 41 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.

The Hawkeyes, however, failed to win the championship, losing to Louisiana State University in the summit clash on April 2.

Taking to Twitter after the final, Ohanian commended Clark and labeled her a "generational talent."

"An absolutely generational talent. @CaitlinClark22 has already created an amazing legacy and I know the best is yet to come. You have SO much to be proud of," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Ohanian also recently praised Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani for his inspiring speech in the dressing room ahead of Japan's match against the USA in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) final last month.

