Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian & daughters Olympia & Adira enjoy unique sport together

Tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, who is married to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, has shared that he has been enjoying a unique sport with his two daughters, Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1.

Ohanian, who often shares snippets of his life with his girls online, disclosed on Sunday that he had been playing putting pool with his daughters. For the unversed, putting pool is a game that combines elements of golf and pool, where players use putters to sink golf balls into pockets arranged on a table similar to a pool table layout.

Ohanian shared a picture from the game, showing the arrangement of balls around a pocket. Lettering on a flag suggested that the game was played at the "Los Angeles Golf Club."

Trending

"Morning putting pool with my girls," Alexis Ohanian captioned the post.

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian rose to prominence for co-founding the social media site Reddit. Presently, Ohanian works to promote women's sports through his firm "Seven Seven Six" and is associated with several philanthropic causes.

The 41-year-old married tennis legend Serena Williams in 2017 and has two kids. He recently revealed that they inspire him to develop a good physique.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian revealed that he struggles to spend time away from his daughters. Taking part in a conversation on the "Business Dad" podcast, Ohanian recalled a particularly difficult goodbye from Olympia.

"I had a goodbye from Olympia. It was the first goodbye hug. I really think she could process, like, oh, dad's gonna be gone for a little bit. And I was feeling it, and I know she was feeling my energy, and it was like an extra hug. And I was like, God, this sucks."

Expand Tweet

Recently, Ohanian revealed that he had allowed Olympia to chop off a mullet he had been maintaining.

Serena Williams has embraced her role as a mother since her retirement from tennis

Serena Williams attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

Tennis legend Serena Williams bid adieu to the sport after racking up 23 Grand Slam titles. She revealed that the decision was driven by her desire to spend more time with her family. She married Alexis Ohanian on November 16, 2017, in New Orleans.

Serena Williams now balances her life as a mother alongside myriad entrepreneurial pursuits. The tennis champion has discussed the challenge of balancing her professional interests with motherhood.

She has said (via Cosmopolitan), “Mum guilt is real. I always feel so guilty when I'm doing something on my own. I don't know if I'm a good mum. I don't know if my method works. I've set really good boundaries, but then after work, I'm going right to my daughter. And that's amazing and good, but now it's like, 'Okay, what happens to Serena?'”

Notably, Serena Williams has ruled out a return to competitive tennis despite fans insisting on a potential return to the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas