Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 1-word reaction to fan echoing his take on legacy while starting SevenSevenSix

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to a fan echoing his sentiments when he opened up that his daughter, Olympia, has been a major part of his entrepreneurship journey. Ohanian started Seven Seven Six, his venture capital firm, in 2020.

Ad

Ohanian, may have majored in business commerce and history, but his knack for computer applications led to the ground-breaking online bulletin board, Reddit. He and his roommate, Steve Huffman, created the site, which was later acquired by Conde Nast.

Ohanian worked closely with the board of directors and later became the executive chairman of Reddit. However, he stepped down from his position in 2020 in protest. Reflecting on that, Serena Williams' husband shared that he expected other executives to do the same, but none did. He suffered an identity crisis and tried finding his reason to continue with businesses when his daughter Olympia became his 'North Star'.

Ad

Trending

"When I resigned from Reddit’s board in protest, I thought other execs at other firms might follow—they didn’t. I'd spent 16 years building this company, and suddenly I was in full-blown identity crisis mode. But Olympia became my north star. I knew I wanted to keep building—just in a way I’d be proud to tell her about some day. That’s why I started @SevenSevenSix. Legacy isn’t just *what* you build, it’s how you build. And who you're building for," he wrote.

Ad

A fan echoed his sentiments and wrote:

"Legacy isn’t “what you build” but “how you build” and who you are building for."

The 41-year-old replied:

"Facts"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian is now worth $150 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), having invested in numerous ventures alone or with his wife.

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian lauded his daughter Olympia's baking skills

Ohanian and Olympia at the Celebrities Attend The 2022 US Open Tennis Championships - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams's husband has often shared how his elder daughter inspires him in different aspects of life. The tech mogul and business giant is also a family man, frequently making breakfast pancakes for his kids. As per his latest posts, it seems Olympia has taken over kitchen duties to create beautiful cakes.

Ad

The Reddit co-founder recently shared a picture of the cake his daughter made. He captioned the Instagram story as:

"Jr makes the coolest cakes"

The father-daughter duo bonded over pancake making and in no time, the eight-year-old took over from her father and executed baking skills like a professional. She even shaped pancakes like a burger and served it to her sister, Adira, once.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback